Interest of Skin Care Experts for New Treatment Possibilities, New Drug Formulations for Large Populations with Scar to underscore Growth in Scar Treatment Market, Valuation Projected to climb US$ 32.1 Bn by 2027, TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparent as it is, the appeal of a seamless, spot-free skin is a delight. The appearance of even one small flaw can make a difference in the way it look. What are the possible reasons that create external imperfection on the skin that are not congenital? A burn, injury, or surgery that can cause a scar.

Medically, scarring is a natural part of the healing process after an injury. The appearance and treatment of a scar depends on depth, size, and location of the injury. Above this, the severity of the injury or damage decides the severity of the scar. This makes for different types of scars each with its own characteristics, hence, each type of scar requires a distinct treatment. Nonetheless, there is not any way that can make a scar totally disappear, but it can only become lighter over time on its own.

Taking a cue from this, advocates of natural healing assert natural products can speed up for the scar to fade and become less noticeable. Aloe Vera, vitamin E, honey, coconut oil and apple cider vinegar are some natural products are commonly recommended for the treatment of scar. Besides this, the pharmaceutical sector manufactures a range of gels, creams, and oils for the treatment of scars. The combined range of topical use products, massage, and other therapies that can individuals can choose validates the valuation of scar treatment market at US$ 15.08 Bn in 2018.

Scar Treatment Market –Key Findings of the Report

Increasing Occurrence of Some Known Types of Scar Boosts Growth

The prevalence of atrophic & acne scar type is registered to be highest among other scar types. Rising incidence of skin disorders such as acne among the youth, changing food habits, are increasing pollution level are some factors that account for high occurrence of scar related to acne.

Besides this, increasing incidence of serious injuries due to accidents and trauma related to surgeries that could leave a scar at the site of injury, wound as a natural part of healing process is leading to high occurrence of atrophic scars.

The hypertrophic scar segment and keloids scar segment contribute significantly to the scare treatment market. This is mainly because of a large population with hypertrophic and keloids scar types. For example, according to American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, in the U.S., an estimated 1% of the population experiences keloid scar in their lifetime.

Topical Products Segment witness Leading Demand

The topical products segment is estimated to continue to hold leading share of the scar treatment market in the future. High incidence of acne, mainly ice pick acne and rolling acne that leaves stubborn scars leads to excessive demand for topical application products. Topical application products for acne are easy to apply and are available over-the-counter that make for their excessive demand. Prescription antibiotics such as tetracycline and clindamycin are some drugs that are used as the first-line of infection control measure for serious type of acne.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to witness leading CAGR

The hospital pharmacies segment accounts for the leading share among other distribution channels in the scar treatment market. High incidence of occurrence of skin problems in the elderly population accounts for leading revenue share of hospital pharmacies segments of the scar treatment market.

Scar Treatment Market – Growth Drivers

Revised reimbursement policies in developed countries such as the U.S., wherein scar related to burns, trauma, and post-operative surgeries are increasingly being covered by health insurance is favorable to the scar treatment market in these countries.

Efforts of skin care experts and skin health practitioners for exchange of ideas and discussion of cases towards new treatment possibilities and new drug formulations expands vistas in scar treatment market.

Scar Treatment Market – Key Players

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Merz pharma

Velius LLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Alma Lasers

XIO Group

Smith & Nephew plc

Pacific World Corporation

Sientra Inc.

CCA Industries Inc.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Cutera Inc.

Alliance Pharma

