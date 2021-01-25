Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Interactive Kiosk Market"

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Overview

The global interactive kiosk market is principally driven by increasing demand for shopping without the need for interacting with sales representatives. The growth of established retail sectors in rural areas has also led to an increase in the deployment of self-service systems. Extensive usage of interactive self-service kiosks in the area of product/service delivery has allowed businesses to give their clients customized plans at inexpensive delivery costs. The increasing government initiatives for incorporating these machines for relaxation in the e-governance exercises such as providing information about government programs, services, local tourism, and publicizing new government websites or initiatives are also adding fuel to the interactive kiosk market growth. Moreover, technological developments, such as Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), in the areas of digital payment and secure employment have further improved to expand the applications and uses of interactive kiosks. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of smartphones and tablets, along with a choice for mobile payments, has also positively impacted the growth of this market over the years.

The major players in the market are REDYREF Interactive Kiosks, Meridian Kiosks, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks Inc., Source Technologies, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, and lilitab, LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Interactive Kiosk Market On the basis of Type, Offering, Vertical, and Geography.

Interactive Kiosk Market by Type

Vending Kiosks



Self-Service Kiosks

Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering

Hardware



Software



Services

Interactive Kiosk Market by Vertical

Transportation



Healthcare



Government



Banking & Financial Services



Retail



Others

Interactive Kiosk Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research