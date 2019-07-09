Intelligent Toilet Cover Market to Witness Exponential Expansion by 2028 | Key Players: Toto, LIXIL, Panasonic, Kohler, Coway, Toshiba, Brondell, Jomoo & Lotus Hygiene: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intelligent Toilet Cover Market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to the changing lifestyle of consumers and growing urbanization. Intelligent toilet or smart toilet is the technologically improved western commode with sensors. It activates the flushing mechanism by sensing the body (moved away from the toilet). Toilet cover is highly convenient and easy to use, since it can be also operated by remote control. It maintains the warm seat temperature throughout the use. The intelligent toilet cover is bacteria-free, easy to install, has self-closing seat cover, and rear and front washing with lukewarm water.

The factors influencing intelligent toilet cover market include speedy urbanization, changing lifestyle due to increase in disposable income of consumers, high demand for sophisticated bathroom look and smart toilet seats, growth of smart cities that ultimately result in classy living, and rise in demand for water-conservation technologies. High disposable income of consumers and evolving lifestyles ultimately demands stylish and hygienic bathrooms with modern technologies. Additionally, high focus on water saving technology is the major reason for the introduction of intelligent toilet covers. However, high cost of the product in the developing countries is hampering the intelligent toilet cover market.

Increasing popularity of modern bathroom concept is trending in the market. Ultra-modern bathrooms demand variety bathroom products and essentials that are gaining approvals, which ultimately accelerates the demand for intelligent toilet covers, affecting the market growth.

Intelligent toilet cover market is categorized on the basis of product type, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, market is divided into instantaneous heating, storage hearting, and others. Instantaneous heating segment is predicted to lead the market due to increase in demand from developing economies like Japan.

In terms of application, market is divided into commercial and residential. Commercial segment hold larger share of the market owing to developing commercial sectors in emerging economies.

Based on sales channel, intelligent toilet cover market is bifurcated into distribution and direct sales. Direct sales are expected to contribute significantly to the market owing to increasing internet penetration and growing trend of e-commerce.

Regionally, market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to dominate the market due to high adoption rate. This can be attributed to the increase in urbanization and rising commercialization in the developing economies.

The prominent players in intelligent toilet cover market include Panasonic, Kohler, Bio Bidet, Toto, Toshiba, Jomoo Kitchen & Bath, Brondell, LIXIL, Coway Co., Lotus Hygiene, Dongyang Magic, Duravit, Dongpeng, and ROCA.

The global Intelligent Toilet Cover market was valued at $2580 million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $6185 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Intelligent Toilet Cover from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Intelligent Toilet Cover market.

