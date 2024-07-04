Intellias Cooperates with ZENRIN to Deliver Japan Map Data at Global Scale

MUNICH, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, a global software engineering and consulting company, introduces a new partnership with ZENRIN, a leading Japan map data provider, to develop cutting-edge digital maps enriched with Japan map data tailored for modern car navigation systems.

The two companies are active members of the Navigation Data Standard (NDS) association, contributing to efficient and accurate mapping technology. Intellias applies its expertise in mapping and navigation to commercial projects with global clients and contributes to data standards for the automotive industry. ZENRIN brings over 70 years of experience in mapping services, building a strong reputation as a provider of maps that cover the entire territory of Japan. Both companies are ready to leverage their proven expertise, approaches, and tools to stay at the forefront of efficient and sustainable innovation in the automotive field.

We are delighted to collaborate with Intellias as a new possibility to expand our businesses. Having a strong relationship with a global software engineering market leader like Intellias helps us contribute to the growth of global business related to the automotive segment.

Takao Furuya, VP, Head of Mobility & Smart City at ZENRIN

ZENRIN approached Intellias as a global player with an established footprint across worldwide locations and an expert in mapping and location markets to bring their Japanese maps to the specific data formats for global delivery. Intellias assistance in the transformation and optimization of specific map data will empower ZENRIN to expand their business to wider markets and introduce modern approaches and tools in mapping development. In addition, both companies plan to find common touchpoints for further development of their cooperation, applying innovative technologies to enable mutual business growth.

We recognize the cooperation with ZENRIN as the next step in our globalization strategy that signifies our commitment to deliver excellence in mapping technology to wider regions. We anticipate diving deeper into Japanese mapping market, learning from the best in the field. Together, we are going to deliver exceptional experiences to drivers around the world, equipping them with data-rich maps to navigate their journeys.

Oleksandr Odukha, Senior VP Delivery, Head of Mobility at Intellias

In the course of Intellias strategic globalization initiative, the company strives to grow its presence in the APAC region by building strategic alliances in this market. The cooperation with ZENRIN becomes an excellent opportunity to expand Intellias local footprint in Asia, leveraging its proven engineering DNA and expertise accumulated during 20 years of experience delivering accurate navigation systems to global OEMs and automotive solution providers. Intellias recognizes ZENRIN, a leader in Japan map data and services, as a perfect partner to achieve visible progress in both directions, expansion to the APAC region, and proving the company's position as an expert in mapping solutions development.

