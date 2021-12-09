Integration Platform as a Service Market worth $13.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Integration Platform as a Service Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (API Management, B2B Integration, Data Integration), Deployment Model (Public and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IPaaS Market size to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.3% between 2021 and 2026. The growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, exponentially increasing cloud real-time monitoring services, and need for business agility, faster deployment, and scalability are expected to spur the growth of iPaaS Market.

The growing adoption of IoT across industries, exponentially increasing data volumes and network traffic and rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time, automated decision-making solutions are a few factors driving the growth of the edge computing.

Adoption of application integration has become critical in order to improve business efficiency, enhance scalability, and reduce IT costs

Application integration is an integration framework that forms middleware, a collection of technologies and services to enable the integration of systems and applications across an enterprise. Small and large organizations implement application integration as it has become a mission-critical priority to connect different applications and support application collaboration across the enterprise to improve the overall business efficiency, enhance scalability, and reduce IT costs. MuleSoft, Oracle, IBM, and Informatica are some of the major players offering application integration services.

Private cloud deployment enables an enterprise to have more control over their server, infrastructure and systems according to business requirements.

Private cloud is a secure cloud-based environment that offers a high level of security, enabling end users to store and process critical data within the firewall of an enterprise. This deployment model enables an enterprise to have more control over the server, infrastructure, and systems that can be configured as per the business requirements. The private cloud deployment model reduces the risks, security issues, and the regulatory hurdles associated with the cloud. Private cloud is popular among enterprises that want a secure and reliable environment to store mission-critical data. The security concerns associated with storage are addressed through secure access of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or by providing the physical location within the enterprise firewall system. In industries such as healthcare and pharmaceutical, transfer of data to the cloud would mean violation of norms, and hence, private cloud is preferred. Though private cloud provides highly secured, central storage, and authorized access, it does not deliver short-term economies that the public cloud does.

Large Enterprises are choosing iPaaS due to ease of operations and enhanced scalability

The intensely competitive market scenario has encouraged SMEs to invest in iPaaS solutions to reach their desired target audience. The traction of iPaaS solutions in large enterprises is said to be higher than SMEs. This is due to their ability to adapt as well as leverage the benefits of advanced technologies. The ever-increasing amount of data drives the need to invest in IT infrastructure. The mentioned factors allow enterprises to provide a solution through real-time access of data to the employees. Large enterprises are adopting iPaaS solutions to enhance the operational efficiency of their businesses across regions. They are expected to invest significantly to implement suitable iPaaS service types, which would enable enterprises to save on infrastructure costs, improve business functioning, and sustain in intense competition

The recent advancements in technology are revolutionizing the point of sale and supply for retail and consumer goods industry; thus, creating new opportunities and avenues for revenue and growth.

The retail and consumer goods industry has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries in terms of the adoption of advanced technologies. Thus, iPaaS technology will quickly be adopted during the forecast period as the premier way to integrate software as its benefits to retailers and consumers become more well known. Recent advancements in technology are revolutionizing the points of sale (POS) and supply, creating new opportunities and avenues for revenue and growth.

To achieve agility, retailers evolve their IT systems toward a flexible, event-driven IT infrastructure that allows different applications to share and analyze information in real-time to determine the next best interaction with their customers. Companies such as IBM, MuleSoft, and Scribe Software are the major players in this vertical.

North America to dominate the iPaaS Market in 2021

North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. It comprises the US and Canada and accounts for the largest share of the global edge computing market due to the early adoption of the by the US markets. North American enterprises are the early adopters of cutting-edge technologies, such as cloud, AI, ML, and big data analytics. The region has sustainable and well-established economies, which increasingly invest in R&D activities to develop new technologies. Along with large enterprises, the adoption of iPaaS by mid-sized and small enterprises has also contributed to the growth of the market in North America. The presence of most key vendors of iPaaS solutions has contributed to the market growth in the region. Vendors such as Informatica, Boomi, Oracle, MuleSoft, Jitterbit, SnapLogic, IBM, Workato, and Microsoft, along with several startups in the region, offer iPaaS solutions to cater to customers requirements. The high adoption of the mobile workforce and cloud technology is driving the North American market growth. North America is the most mature market in the cloud integration services market as most large enterprises are located in this region. The US contributes the maximum share in the iPaaS Market. There are various factors driving the adoption of iPaaS in this region such as diversification of services being delivered and shift of focus from SaaS to cloud services for infrastructure & platforms. Another factor is the increasing need to integrate data and processes between the public cloud and on-premises applications. The US government developed the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), which provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The market has been steadily showing positive trends in the region as several companies and industries are adopting cloud integration services and solutions at various levels as part of their business strategy to sustain in the market and increase their productivity.

Key Players:

The iPaaS Market is dominated by companies such as Informatica (US), Boomi Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), MuleSoft LLC (US), Jitterbit Inc. (US), Workato Inc. (US), SnapLogic Inc. (US), Software AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Tibco (US), Celigo (US), and Zapier (US). These vendors have a large customer base and strong geographic footprint along with organized distribution channels, which helps them to increase revenues.

