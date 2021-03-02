Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Size to Reach USD 1264.7 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market is Segmented by Type (Silicon, Non-Silicon), by Application (EMI/RFI Filtering, LED Lighting, Data Converters), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Computers & Electronics Category.

The global Integrated Passive Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 1264.7 Million by 2026, from USD 944.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026

Major factors driving the growth of integrated passive device market size are, increasing adoption of IPD in consumer durables, integration of IPDs into RF applications, and increasing demand for miniaturized & high-performance electronic devices.

This report focuses on Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INTEGRATED PASSIVE DEVICES MARKET SIZE

Increasing adoption of IPD in consumer durables is expected to drive the integrated passive device market size. White goods are among the major applications of IPD technology. In the consumer electronics market, which consists of smartphones, tablets, portable media players, set-top boxes & digital TVs, and others, integrated passive devices have been found to have high penetration. Smartphones have seen a strong demand in recent years, and the need for numerous features packed in a small form factor has given rise to integrated passive devices.

The commercialization of the 5G network is expected to increase the integrated passive device market size. In order to develop products such as baluns, filters, and 5G-compatible diplexers, it would be essential to integrate IPDs into these products. The integration of IPDs would help to reduce the size and power consumption of telecommunications infrastructure products, which would boost the IPD market in the coming years, particularly in the telecommunications sector.

Within system-in-package technology and various applications, including the Internet of Things, embedded passive devices are seeing greater use. The tiny devices, among other applications, are finding their way into automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and healthcare products. The use of these devices in IoT and implantable healthcare devices, among others, is expected to increase the integrated passive device market size.

INTEGRATED PASSIVE DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the LED lighting segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The segment's growth is characterized by low power consumption and long-lasting performance of LEDs due to their silicone-enclosed IPD, which eliminates the drawbacks of conventional lighting systems. Furthermore, due to their low power consumption, the use of LED products has accelerated their usage in electronic devices, including hard drives, tablets, laptops, routers, and other applications such as healthcare and automotive.

Based on material, the glass segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Among non-silicon-based types, a glass base is preferred for advantages such as high resistance and low RF coupling to devices. During the manufacturing process, the glass wafer does not heat up as much as any other material.

Based on the region, the EMEA is likely to hold the largest share of the integrated passive device market during the forecast period.

The presence of fabrication as well as IPD manufacturers is driving the growth of the IPD market in Europe. Furthermore, the presence of an established smartphone, wearable device, and consumer electronics manufacturers in this region is one of the key factors driving the growth of the integrated passive devices market size in the region.

INTEGRATED PASSIVE DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

By Application:

Leading Companies:

Stats Chippac

On Semiconductor

Infineon

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronicss

Murata-Ipdia

Johanson Technology

Onchip Devices

Global Semiconductor LLC

3DiS Technologies

AFSC.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices Market size was USD 768.2 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 1312.4 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026. The main sales areas of silicon-based integrated passive devices are the Asia Pacific and North America, which together account for approximately 84% of the global market share. The Asia-Pacific market also plays an important role in driving the development of the global market, thanks to the rapid growth of Japan, China, and India.

- The Non Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices Market is Segmented by Type ESD, EMI, RF-IPD, Others, by Application EMI/RFI Filtering, LED Lighting, Data Converters and by various regions.

- EMI/RFI Filters Market size was USD 923.9 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 1186.7 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Asia-Pacific(W/O Japan) was the largest market in the world, which took about 39.06% of the global consumption volume in 2015. North America ranks as No.2 by shared 18.22% of global total consumption volume, Japan shared 17.35%.

- LED Lighting Market is valued at 29450 Million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 42160 Million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

- High Speed Data Converters Market is Segmented by Type Analog to Digital Converters, Digital to Analog Converters, by Application Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Others and by various regions.

- Digital Integrated Passive Device Market is Segmented by Type Silicon, Non-Silicon, by Application Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense and by various regions.

