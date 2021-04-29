Intec expands reseller agreement with HCL Software to include HCL Volt MX

HCL Volt MX is the industry-leading low-code application development platform for delivering digital application experiences across multiple digital touch points with one platform.

LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Systems Limited (www.intec.co.uk), the leading HCL UK&I Business Partner and specialists in rapid application development today announced that it has expanded its reseller agreement with HCL Software to launch and resell HCL Volt MX.

HCL Software is a division of HCL Technologies (HCL), a multinational technology company that specialises in information technology services and consulting.

Significant capabilities of HCL Volt MX include:

Build Once. Deploy Everywhere: From native mobile to PWAs to wearables, build once and deploy any app, anywhere, on one cloud-native platform.

Integrations Without Limits: Remove backend complexity and unlock existing data and business processes to reduce time to market by more than 60 percent.

Innovative Interactions. Meaningful Engagement. Engage users in new ways with virtual reality, augmented reality, and voice chat. Add your choice of virtual elements, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing engines with ease.

"HCL Volt MX makes it easy to build amazing apps, integrate diverse and complex systems, and add innovative experiences that meet ever evolving customer expectations." said Darren Oberst, CVP and Head of HCL Software, "This latest addition to our low-code application development portfolio is another example of our continued investment in innovative, cloud-native digital solutions."

Since the original agreement was signed, the synergy between the two organisations has continued to grow. Speaking on the expanded agreement with Intec, Richard Jefts, Vice President and General Manager Digital Solutions at HCL said, "Intec has consistently demonstrated their commitment and technical expertise with our products. They have built upon their existing relationships with the HCL team and understand the HCL strategy and objectives which has translated into successful customer engagements"

Tim Malone, Intec Director, added: "We are delighted to be able to expand our business relationship with HCL Software. The business and technical focus of both organisations is very clearly aligned. Our extensive experience of application development combined with innovative and exciting multi experience solutions from HCL, will provide customers with opportunities to rapidly expand digital transformation projects"

About Intec

At Intec we collaborate with our clients, bringing together business insight, significant experience and technology to provide a distinct advantage in today's rapidly changing business environment. Through our integrated approach to problem solving, solution design and execution we can help turn our customers strategies into action. With over 33 years experience our mission is to help our customers to anticipate change and profit from new opportunities.

About HCL Software

HCL Software is a division of HCL Technologies Limited that operates HCL Technologies' primary software business. HCL Software develops, markets, sells, and supports over 20 product families in the areas of DevSecOps, Automation, Digital Solutions, Data Management, Marketing and Commerce, and Mainframes. HCL Software has offices and labs around the world to serve thousands of customers. HCL Software's mission is to drive customer success with its IT investments through relentless innovation of its products.

