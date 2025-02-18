Intalio Wraps Up a Successful LEAP 2025, Showcasing Cutting-Edge AI Solutions for Business Transformation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalio, the leading provider of Intelligent information management solutions, just concluded its participation in the LEAP 2025. This event hosted prominent tech events in Malham, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 9th to the 12th. The organization took this unique opportunity to present and introduce its fresh AI-powered offerings, which it uses to support businesses at all levels in their digitalization strategies.

A Showcase of Innovation

Intalio has been quite visible at LEAP 2025 with an impressive booth at H5-J50 that caught the attention of most interested visitors in the company's innovative AI solutions. It was wonderful for the team to have meaningful discussions with industry leaders, potential partners, and existing customers on how Intalio's technology can streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Engaging Discussions and Valuable Connections

Intalio experts engaged in interactive sessions and presentations on the potential transformation of AI across various industry sectors throughout the event. These sessions fostered great conversations and gave the attendees valuable insights into how AI can be applied to their business challenges.

Nawaf: Intalio's AI-Powered Vision for the Future

As part of its LEAP 2025 showcase, Intalio introduced Nawaf, its AI-powered Chief Intelligence Officer, a state-of-the-art holographic assistant designed to revolutionize digital interactions. Nawaf demonstrated Intalio's cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, engaging visitors with real-time insights on automation, data governance, and enterprise efficiency. His interactive presence captivated attendees, sparking dynamic discussions and showcasing the transformative potential of AI in business operations. This innovation highlights Intalio's commitment to integrating AI into business operations, supporting organizations in their journey toward digital transformation and Vision 2030 objectives.

Strengthening Presence in KSA with Strategic Partnerships

At LEAP 2025, Intalio took a significant step in strengthening its footprint in Saudi Arabia by signing two strategic partnerships with Abdulla Fouad Group and Pioneer Group. These collaborations mark a new era of digital transformation, leveraging Intalio's cutting-edge data governance, automation, and AI-driven solutions to drive innovation across key industries. Partnering with Abdulla Fouad Group, a leader in diversified business sectors, and Pioneer Group, a powerhouse in technology and infrastructure, Intalio aims to accelerate Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enhancing digital efficiency, compliance, and security. This move underscores Intalio's commitment to empowering organizations with next-generation enterprise solutions, fostering sustainable growth, and shaping the future of KSA's digital economy.

A Commitment to Digital Transformation

"LEAP 2025 was an ideal opportunity for Intalio to engage with the region's key thought leaders in technology and innovation," said Husam ALYASIN, Country Manager at Intalio. "We were thrilled by the interest shown in our AI offerings and the business opportunities that resulted from the event. Intalio continues to help businesses in Saudi Arabia and beyond to embrace the digital transformation of their operations to achieve strategic objectives."

"LEAP 2025 showcased the growing demand for intelligent solutions that drive efficiency, security, and innovation," said Ali HMEDEH, Country Manager at Intalio. "Our presence at the event reinforced our commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge AI, automation, and data governance solutions, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to accelerate digital transformation and economic diversification."

Looking Ahead

Intalio's presence in LEAP 2025 underlines the commitment of the company to making a future that shall be driven by intelligent information management. Valuable contacts and feedback are what will continue Intalio's future efforts toward innovations that challenge businesses and push them toward a more digital, vibrant future.

About Intalio

Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry leadership. Offering solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Workflow Automation, Data Governance, and Artificial Intelligence, Intalio empowers organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve with confidence.

