Insulin Delivery Device Market worth $52.7 billion by 2030 with 8.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Insulin Delivery Device Market, valued at US$32.6 billion in 2024 stood at US$35.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$52.7 billion by the end of the period. The insulin delivery devices market is experiencing steady growth, primarily due to the increasing number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes. The rising prevalence of type 1 diabetes, in particular, is driving the demand for insulin delivery devices, as patients with this condition rely on insulin to manage their blood glucose levels. Additionally, growing government support and favorable reimbursement policies for various insulin delivery devices—including insulin pens, pumps, and syringes—are contributing to this demand. Furthermore, the escalating healthcare expenditures for diabetes care present significant opportunities for the development and expansion of insulin delivery devices throughout the forecast period.

By Based on type, the insulin delivery devices market is categorized by type into insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin pen needles, insulin syringes, and other insulin delivery devices. The insulin pumps segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing research and development activities and strategic partnerships worldwide.

Insulin pumps are small, computerized, portable devices that attach to the body and are programmed to deliver specific amounts of insulin continuously throughout the day. They are primarily used by patients who require ongoing insulin delivery. Insulin pumps can be further divided into disposable and reusable models. According to a 2023 report by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (I-JAB), approximately 350,000 individuals in the US currently use insulin pumps. This number is expected to rise, as the technology has shown significant improvements in diabetes management for both adults and children with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) by enhancing glycemic control and improving quality of life. With the increasing popularity of continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII), the insulin pumps market is projected to grow during the forecast period.

By Based on application, the insulin delivery devices market is categorized into two segments based on application: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. In 2024, the type 1 diabetes segment held the largest market share. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence and incidence of type 1 diabetes worldwide. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas 2025, approximately 9.15 million individuals globally were diagnosed with clinical type 1 diabetes in 2024. Of this number, 22.3% (about 2.04 million) lived in low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

In terms of age distribution, 1.81 million individuals (19.8%) were under 20 years old, 6.28 million (68.6%) were between 20 and 59 years old, and 1.06 million (11.8%) were 60 years and older. Additionally, 503,000 new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes were reported globally in 2024, with 219,000 of these cases occurring among youth and young adults under the age of 20.

The rising incidence of type 1 diabetes across all age groups, along with increasing diagnosis rates, is driving the demand for innovative and easy-to-use insulin delivery devices. This trend is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the type 1 diabetes segment within the insulin delivery devices market.

By geography, the insulin delivery devices market is divided into five major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the insulin delivery devices market. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the rising incidence of diabetes, increasing government initiatives, and favorable reimbursement schemes.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas 2025, the number of adults aged 20 to 79 years with diabetes is 38.5 million in the US, with a prevalence rate of 15.7%. In Canada, 2.8 million adults have diabetes, with a prevalence rate of 9.7%. Additionally, the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region is propelling the market for insulin delivery devices. The IDF Atlas 2025 reports that diabetes-related healthcare expenditure in the US and Canada was USD 327.5 billion and USD 13.7 billion, respectively, in 2024.

Furthermore, growing government support is also boosting market growth. The FDA is dedicated to advancing the innovation of new devices that can enhance the health and quality of life for individuals living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, through precision medicine approaches. Collectively, these factors are driving the growth of the insulin delivery devices market in the region.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Embecta Corp. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Medtronic, Plc (Ireland), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), and Eli Lilly and Company (US), among others.

Embecta Corp. (US):

Embecta Corp. was formed after a spin-off from Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) in April 2022. It offers a variety of insulin delivery devices, including insulin pen needles and syringes, catering to the global insulin delivery devices market. The company operates in more than 100 countries worldwide and is the largest manufacturer of insulin syringes and pen needles. Annually, it produces approximately 6 billion pen needles and 1.5 billion syringes, underscoring its established leadership in injection-based delivery systems.

The company has strengthened its market position in the US by securing exclusive or dual-preferred brand status with three major Medicare Part D payers. The company is committed to innovation and collaboration with key industry partners. For example, in May 2023, it announced a partnership with Tidepool (US) to develop an automated insulin delivery (AID) system for individuals with type 2 diabetes. These initiatives solidify the company's strategic direction to advance medical technology and meet patient needs in the insulin delivery devices market.

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Novo Nordisk A/S operates through two primary business segments focused on therapeutic areas: Diabetes and Obesity Care and Rare Disease (formerly Biopharm). Within the Diabetes and Obesity Care segment, Novo Nordisk offers a comprehensive range of products, including various types of insulin, GLP-1 analogs, glucagon, oral antidiabetic medications, obesity treatments, and related delivery devices such as insulin pens and needles. The company also provides innovative diabetes care solutions, including intelligent insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance software. Insulin injection devices are a key part of this segment, enhancing the user experience.

Novo Nordisk has a significant global presence, with offices in 80 countries and products available in more than 170 markets. Its operations span North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Oceania, and the Asia Pacific. The company conducts research and development in five countries, operates production facilities in thirteen, and engages in commercial activities across 80 nations worldwide.

Novo Nordisk emphasizes innovation and portfolio optimization to strengthen its foothold in the insulin delivery devices market. It has launched insulin pens such as the NovoPen 6. Furthermore, the acquisition of BIOCORP Production SA (France) in June 2023 enhances Novo Nordisk's capabilities in connected drug delivery, advancing its focus on integrating smart insulin pens with digital health solutions for diabetes management. With established expertise in large-scale production and device development, the company optimizes its insulin delivery devices continuously.

