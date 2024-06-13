Instant Nodes Revolutionises Node Deployment with New Platform Launch

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Nodes, the innovative new platform designed to simplify and accelerate node deployment for data integrity in blockchain applications, is excited to announce its official launch. This groundbreaking service aims to transform how developers and enterprises interact with Solana data, offering an unprecedented level of ease and efficiency in accessing vast amounts of data.

Instant Nodes provides a user-friendly interface and robust backend support that allows users to deploy blockchain nodes in mere minutes. With an emphasis on accessibility, scalability and data integrity, the platform is designed to support the Solana blockchain, making it an essential tool for developers, startups, and established enterprises alike.

"We're thrilled to introduce Instant Nodes to the Solana community," said Ilgar Alekperov, Founder of Instant Nodes. "Our mission is to remove the traditional complexities and time-consuming processes associated with node deployment. By streamlining this critical aspect of blockchain infrastructure, we empower developers to focus on innovation and building their applications, rather than getting bogged down in the technical setup."

Key features of Instant Nodes include:

Data integrity of high-volume requests

Reliable processing of requests even during peak loads

Faster response to historical requests compared to competitors

Management of exclusive databases

Establishment of web-socket connections

Efficient request reply caching with automatic updates

The launch of Instant Nodes marks a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain technology, providing a much-needed solution for data integrity of high volume requests in a market known for rapid node deployment. This platform is poised to become a key player in the Solana ecosystem, offering essential services that enhance efficiency and data integrity.

"We believe that Instant Nodes will play a crucial role in the widespread adoption of Solana" added Alekperov. "By simplifying the deployment process and making it easier to access vast amounts of data, we're opening up new possibilities for developers and enterprises to leverage Solana blockchain data."

To start deploying nodes today, visit https://instantnodes.io/

About Instant Nodes

Instant Nodes is an RPC solution which is focused on building data integrity in digital assets blockchains. The initial focus is on data integrity in Solana.

Media Contact:

Sunil Chauhan

Evolve Digital Group

E: sunil@justevolve.io

T: +44 777 235 0751