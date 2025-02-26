Inspur Software unveiled at Saudi Arabia's LEAP 2025, accelerating its pace of overseas development

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 9 to 12, LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia's annual technology event and the largest science and technology exhibition in the Middle East, was held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The event attracted more than 1,800 science and technology innovation companies around the world, more than 170,000 visitors, more than 1,000 CEOs and many science and technology innovation practitioners to participate in the exhibition. Inspur Software introduced products and typical cases such as smart education student comprehensive management system, education large models and smart hardware at the event to provide Inspur solutions for global digital transformation of education.

During the exhibition, Inspur Software received important guests including Dr. Mohammed Alodib, Deputy Minister of Private Education of Saudi Ministry of Education, High-level Government Leaders of the Ministry of Investment of the Sultanate of Oman, as well as more than 30 companies in 10 countries and regions including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, the Sultanate of Oman, Pakistan, India, Singapore, Japan and South Korea and exchanged with them on product and business cooperation.

Inspur Software has gained a leading position in China in the field of digital transformation in many industries. With rich business experience and technical accumulation, it can form high-quality products and solutions that meet the needs of overseas customers, helping overseas customers to promote digital transformation.

In 2025, by relying on its excellent products and industry experience, Inspur Software will work closely with all partners to accelerate the pace of overseas development and empower global users' digital transformation!