Inspur Communication Showcases at Saudi LEAP Exhibition, Supporting Digital Transformation and Green Infrastructure Development

JINAN, China, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 9-12, the Saudi LEAP was successfully held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inspur Communication made an impressive appearance, showcasing its latest achievements and cutting-edge technologies in green data centers, network management software, and large-scale AI industry applications.

Chang Hua, Ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia; Haytham AlOhali, Vice Minister at MCIT of Saudi Arabia; and Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at MTCIT of Oman, visited the exhibition booth. Inspur Communications signs cooperation agreements with Beta Industrial, Clear Vision, BMC, and Mobily.

During the event, Cui Hongzhi, Senior Vice President of Inspur Group, met with Chang Hua, Ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia; Haytham AlOhali, Vice Minister at Ministry of Communications & Information Technology of Saudi Arabia; and Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology of Oman. He provided a detailed introduction to Inspur's full-stack solutions for digital economy construction.

During the event, Inspur Communications signed cooperation agreements with multiple companies, including Beta Industrial, Clear Vision, BMC, and Mobily. Through these partnerships, Inspur Communications will work with customers and partners to assist telecom operators and government-enterprise clients in accelerating intelligent upgrades, leading the digital future, and driving the digital economy development in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

Contact Information:

For more details, please contact:

Phone: +996-543825612

Email: procurement-ksa@inspur.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618350/Chang_Hua_Ambassador_China_Saudi_Arabia__Haytham_AlOhali_Vice_Minister.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618351/Inspur_Communications_signs_cooperation_agreements_Beta_Industrial_Clear_Vision_BMC.jpg