Inspira Enterprise Appoints Abdul Wahab Mohammed as the CEO for the Middle East and Africa to Accelerate Regional Growth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise Saudi for Information Technology One Person Limited Liability Company ("Inspira"), a global cybersecurity services organization, is delighted to announce the appointment of Abdul Wahab Mohammed as CEO to lead its ambitious growth strategy in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region based out of Riyad, Saudi Arabia. Abdul Wahab will lead the expansion and growth of Inspira's presence across the region.

Abdul Wahab Mohammed CEO of Middle East and Africa

Abdul Wahab (https://tinyurl.com/33twr3wn) is a multi-award-winning and forward-thinking business leader with over two decades of experience to lead in the new era of Artificial Intelligence. He has been inducted by Forbes as a member of the prestigious Forbes Business Council (https://tinyurl.com/2vht3pyv) and also recognized as a Global 200 Inspirational Leader 2024.

Welcoming Abdul Wahab Mohammed, Chetan Jain, Managing Director of Inspira Enterprise, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Abdul Wahab to Inspira's leadership team as he takes charge of the MEA, a key strategic growth region. His proven leadership and turnaround expertise will fuel our accelerated expansion."

Prior to joining Inspira, Abdul Wahab was with Infosys as GM and Regional Director, MEA, for nearly 14 years. Earlier in his career, Abdul Wahab held leadership roles in PwC and General Electric, where his rich experience in the MEA region, with special focus on Saudi Arabia, will be of direct relevance to Inspira.

Abdul Wahab Mohammed, CEO of the MEA region, said, "I am honored to join Inspira Enterprise, when cybersecurity is critical. The organization's strong performance in MEA reflects its unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence. I look forward to partnering with customers and stakeholders to drive impactful outcomes and long-term value in the region."

Inspira Enterprise delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that safeguard organizations against emerging cyber threats and enhance their overall security posture. Since its inception in 2008, Inspira has empowered over 550 customers across 10 countries to achieve their digital transformation goals.

About Inspira Enterprise

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, the Middle East, India, and Africa. It offers a wide range of services to a host of industries. Inspira believes in delivering adaptive, intelligent, industry and customer-centric solutions for the resilient businesses of tomorrow. Inspira is also a NVIDIA partner specializing in the planning, design, implementation, and project management of solutions.

For more information, please visit https://inspiraenterprise.com/.

Contact : marketing@inspiraenterprise.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677974/Abdul_Wahab_Mohammed.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400111/Inspira_Enterprise_Logo.jpg