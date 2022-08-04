Insights on Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size & Share To Hit USD 2277.02 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 32.1 % | Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Wave and Tidal Energy Market was worth around USD 428.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2,277.02 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Wave and Tidal Energy Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Wave and Tidal Energy Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Wave and Tidal Energy Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Wave and Tidal Energy Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 32.1 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Wave and Tidal Energy Market was valued approximately USD 428.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 2,277.02 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. The increasing supply of renewable energy is obtaining a larger market share across Europe and is expected to stimulate regional industry growth.

and is expected to stimulate regional industry growth. The United Kingdom has the most extensive historical deployment of this technology, and with the construction of the European Marine Energy Center, it has reached a new milestone (EMEC).

has the most extensive historical deployment of this technology, and with the construction of the European Marine Energy Center, it has reached a new milestone (EMEC). Canadian province of Nova Scotia has taken world-leading measures in building a market for tidal technology by implementing Feed-In Tariff (FIT) programs for various tidal power demonstration farms.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Wave And Tidal Energy Market By Type (Wave Power Plants And Tidal Power Plants). By Technology (Tidal Stream Generator, Pendulum Device, Oscillating Water Columns, Barrage, And Others). By End User (Residential, Commercial, And Industrial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Overview

Wave energy is the process of conveying and capturing energy from the ocean's surface and utilizing it for applications such as power generating. Tidal energy is generated by the interaction of the moon's and sun's gravitational forces, which causes the natural rise and fall of ocean tides or seawater levels. The global wave and tidal energy industry are experiencing the strongest demand due to a rise in project expansion across countries, which results in substantial electricity cost reductions. Additionally, an increase in investments and new rules by local governments encourages technology innovators to commercialize their energy converter devices as soon as possible. For both energy types, technical development is still in its early stages. This offers plenty of room for new entrants to enter the industry by offering cutting-edge technologies. There is a greater prospect for the development of new technology-based tidal stream power plants. Both private and public industries are expected to have massive market expansion in terms of installed capacity and investment. The growing use of renewable energy sources, as well as the potential of wave and tidal as power sources, are encouraging commercialization through the deployment of small arrays, which will have a positive impact on the wave and tidal energy market growth in the foreseeable future.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/wave-and-tidal-energy-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

150 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Rapid development in the renewable energy sector will propel growth.

Due to the increasing depletion of fossil fuels and rising environmental concerns, the global energy transition is advancing the renewable sector with technological advances, development priorities, and others. The government, armed with the required infrastructure resources, looks beyond the total energy supply for cost-effective and scalable alternatives. However, in order to assess the feasibility of a new source of power, governments such as the United Kingdom have introduced clean energy growth strategies that involve cost reductions in technology, reductions in carbon emissions, and the development of cutting-edge technologies. Several technologies, including wind, solar, wave, and tidal, have been highlighted for their importance in lowering carbon emissions. Renewable energy technologies, such as wind and solar power, have been widely adopted, however, they have limitations due to land availability and a mismatch between supply and demand. As a result, tidal and wave power have emerged as a new renewable resource with vast untapped potential. Moreover, strategic backing for the industry would result in practical implementations of the Green Transition and significant export prospects in tidal and wave power technologies.

Restraints: A lack of technological advancements and pricing challenges will stymie market growth.

The Wave and tidal devices technology is currently advancing to the point where wave project demonstrations are being installed. However, the technology has not yet converged with any design technology, and the research on this technology has increased the sector's complexity. As a result, a lack of industrial coherence is constrained by supply chains for diverse components of planning and technical growth. Aside from the technical barrier, the cost of constructing and preserving the structures is considerably greater than the cost of other sources of renewable energy as the operating and maintaining any facility in the open sea has many key challenges affecting the economics of scale, including the current and projected cost.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/wave-and-tidal-energy-market

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Segmentation

The Wave and Tidal Energy Market are segregated based on Type, Technology, and End User.

By Type, the market is classified into Wave Power plants and Tider Power Plants. The tidal power market has been the fastest expanding in the globe. Market expansion is being driven by increased investment in emerging markets. The most critical stage is the MeyGen project to commercialize tidal technology. Technological advancement in the tidal power segment increases commercialization, which leads to segment expansion.

By Technology, the market is classified into Tidal Stream Generator, Pendulum Device, Oscillating Water Columns, Barrage, and Others. Oscillating water columns are the most rapidly developing segment of the wave energy business. It is a form of wave energy converter that produces electrical energy. This is accomplished through the oscillation of waves within a chamber. It has a low environmental impact and is the preferred renewable energy source. Companies are working to improve the efficiency of oscillating water columns.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/wave-and-tidal-energy-market

List of Key Players of Wave and Tidal Energy Market:

Aquamarine Power Ltd

Pelamis Wave Power Ltd.

Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC

Tenax Energy

AquaGen Technologies

Atlantics Resources Ltd.

S.D.E. Energy Ltd. (WERPO Wave Energy)

Marine Current Turbines Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Wave and Tidal Energy Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Wave and Tidal Energy Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Wave and Tidal Energy Market Industry?

What segments does the Wave and Tidal Energy Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wave and Tidal Energy Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 428.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2,277.02 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 32.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Aquamarine Power Ltd, Pelamis Wave Power Ltd., Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd., Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC, Tenax Energy, AquaGen Technologies, Atlantics Resources Ltd., S.D.E. Energy Ltd. (WERPO Wave Energy), and Marine Current Turbines Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2683

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/wave-and-tidal-energy-market

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Orbital Marine Power has begun construction on Orbital O2, the world's most powerful tidal turbine. The turbine was launched from Scotland's Port of Dundee and will be connected to the European Marine Center in Orkney , where it will be operational.

Port of and will be connected to the European Marine Center in , where it will be operational. In 2020, ABB and CorPower Ocean inked a collaboration agreement in which CorPower Ocean agreed to employ ABB's two medium voltage motors. One of them would be in charge of driving the test rig, while the other would assist in energy storage.

Regional Dominance:

· Boosting the demand for nutritious breakfast choices.

Europe is predicted to lead the market during the projection period. The increasing supply of renewable energy is obtaining a larger market share across Europe and is expected to stimulate regional industry growth. The United Kingdom has the most extensive historical deployment of this technology, and with the construction of the European Marine Energy Center, it has reached a new milestone (EMEC). Furthermore, the European Marine Energy Center (EMEC) is the largest venue for wave technology initiatives and has housed a substantial portion of wave energy developers that are nearing commercialization.

North American countries are collaborating with industry, research organizations, and government to realize prospects in marine renewable sources. Additionally, support for wave and tidal developers has grown, and the sector is steadily progressing. Moreover, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has taken world-leading measures in building a market for tidal technology by implementing Feed-In Tariff (FIT) programs for various tidal power demonstration farms. It has drawn the attention of renowned European developers who are interested in tidal power. The large-scale implementation of these projects is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market is segmented as follows:

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Wave Power plants

Tidal Power Plants

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Tidal Stream Generator

Pendulum Device

Oscillating Water Columns

Barrage

Others

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Wave and Tidal Energy Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-wave-and-tidal-energy-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Green Technology and Sustainability market accrued earnings worth approximately 10.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 40.1(USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 25% over the period from 2020 to 2026.

The global Green Technology and Sustainability market accrued earnings worth approximately 10.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 40.1(USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 25% over the period from 2020 to 2026. Solar Tracker Market - Global Industry Analysis : The solar tracker market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global solar tracker market accounted for USD 9.92 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.86 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.67%.

The solar tracker market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global solar tracker market accounted for in 2019 and is expected to reach by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.67%. LNG Engine Market - Global Industry Analysis: The LNG Engine market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global LNG Engine market accounted for USD 2.19 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.16%.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Energy & Mining Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research