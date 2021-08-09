Insightec Announces Seoul National University Hospital Is Installing Exablate Neuro Platform

Expanding patient access to incision-free Focused Ultrasound treatment

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec®, a global healthcare company focused on creating the next generation of patient care, announced Seoul National University Hospital is installing the company's Exablate® Neuro platform. The Exablate Neuro (Exablate 4000) platform uses Focused Ultrasound to ablate targets deep in the brain for a therapeutic effect.

"This is the first installation of our first-to-market Focused Ultrasound technology in a public hospital in South Korea," commented Ori Atar, Director of Asia Growth Markets at Insightec. "It is exciting to know that more patients will now have access to an incisionless treatment option."

"Focused Ultrasound provides a precision tool for neurosurgical treatments," Prof. Kim Seung Ki, Head of Neurosurgery SNUH explains. "Clinical evidence has demonstrated a positive impact on patient quality of life with a favorable safety profile."

There are 81 leading medical centers globally that have established Focused Ultrasound programs with the Exablate Neuro. Insightec partners with Huons, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products and distributor of medical solutions, to bring Focused Ultrasound to Korean healthcare systems.

"Bringing advanced technology that improve people's health to the largest public hospital is a major milestone," says Key-An Um, CEO of Huons. "Medical centers are realizing the value that a Focused Ultrasound program can bring to patient care."

