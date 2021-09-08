Insider -- #1 Leader in G2's Fall'21 Report -- helps enterprise brands get faster time to value (TTV) and realize their ROI in less than 4 months

Marketers everywhere are geared up to haul in the sales from the biggest PEAK Shopping Season that is just around the corner — Insider is helping step up the game for marketers in anticipation of this season by offering the most extensive cross-channel personalization features with up to 3X faster ROI — just 4.09 months.

In the Fall'21 Report from G2 , Insider tops all the index charts for Usability, Implementation, Results, and Relationship with an overall satisfaction score of 94/100. The report further captures the sentiments of users based on ratings across numerous parameters and Insider stands out with:

94% of users likely to recommend Insider

of users likely to recommend Insider 94% of users feeling that Insider meets their requirements, and

of users feeling that Insider meets their requirements, and 98% of users being satisfied with Insider's quality of support

Leading the G2 Fall'21 Mobile Marketing Software Report

#1 on the Mobile Marketing Software Grid

Grid Score: Insider (86); Attentive (84); Moengage (76); Emarsys (75); Clevertap (74)

Leading the G2 Summer'21 Personalization Software Report

#1 on Grid for Personalization Software

Grid Score: Insider (93); Moengage (83); dotdigital Engagement Cloud (82); Webengage (80); Sailthru (72); Iterable (72)

The report also rates Insider as the top platform for:

Best Estimated ROI

Best Results

Best Relationship

Easiest Setup

Easiest Implementation

Easiest to Use

Best Meets Requirements, and much more.

Read all customer reviews on G2 >

See a full comparison of Insider X Braze X Moengage X Clevertap >

Top global enterprise brands trust Insider for its ability to help marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. With industry-first solutions, an integration that takes less than 1 hour and the most extensive set of digital channels like WhatsApp Business , Facebook Messenger , SMS , RCS , Insider is helping top global brands realize their ROI much faster while delivering individualized cross-channel journeys.

Check out Insider's Peak Shopping Season Launch Pad to get your brand ready for the upcoming holiday season.

Get in touch with Insider's growth consultants for a personalized demo to discover how Insider can help you overcome your toughest growth challenges.

Explore Insider success stories with the world's top enterprise brands.

Follow Insider on Linkedin , Twitter , and Facebook .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610052/G2_Fall_PRNews.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550218/INSIDERLogo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Insider