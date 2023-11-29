Further network expansion will help InPost meet continued strong demand for out-of-home delivery options

Milestone follows several other notable successes for the business in 2023, including an investment in Menzies Distribution

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InPost, Europe's leading safest, convenient and greenest e-commerce deliveries and locker provider, today announces the major milestone that it has successfully deployed its 6,000th locker in the UK at the Sainsbury's Chiswick Superstore, London.

This achievement reflects the significant demand InPost continues to experience from consumers and retailers alike for convenient and secure out-of-home (OOH) delivery options. In Q3 2023, parcel volumes across InPost's UK network rose to 13.4 million, a 128% increase from the same period in 2022*.

INPOST HITS 6,000 LOCKER MARK IN THE UK AS IT ASSERTS ITS POSITION AS OUT-OF-HOME DELIVERY LEADER

The business has continued to expand the reach of its network, with 51% of residents in the UK's core cities** now living within a seven-minute walk of an InPost OOH point. This means consumers can collect, return and send their parcels at convenient locations such as train stations, petrol forecourts and supermarkets at a time, and a place, that suits them, 24/7.

Today's announcement comes after a string of successes for the business in 2023, which is set on breaking outdated stereotypes of logistics and expanding the range of flexible and sustainable delivery options available for consumers in the UK. In July, InPost acquired a minority stake in logistics company Menzies Distribution to help its parcel locker service scale at speed, providing deliveries for over 360 days a year. More recently, InPost launched 'InPost Shop', a parcel pick-up service for Vinted customers, which complements its parcel locker network, as demand for OOH options among 18–30-year-olds surges.

Michael Rouse, CEO of InPost International, said: "I am delighted to announce such a major milestone for InPost UK. The scale of demand for our services across the country has been incredible, and we work tirelessly to innovate and expand our offering to meet this every day.

Consumers are increasingly turning to us for fast, secure and convenient delivery and returns options, while retailers are reaping the benefits of our services as they look for cost-efficiencies in a challenging economic environment. For landlords that partner with us, we turn empty space into footfall and revenue drivers, as well as attracting a new and often younger demographic of customers."

