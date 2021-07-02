InPost completes acquisition of Mondial Relay to create Europe's leading out-of-home solution for e-commerce

"We are delighted to have completed this strategically significant acquisition. Mondial Relay's extensive market presence in one of Europe's largest e-commerce markets provides a tremendous opportunity for InPost to fast-track our international expansion strategy. Together with Mondial Relay, we will immediately become Europe's leading out-of-home solution for e-commerce with multiple levers to accelerate our growth and create value for all our stakeholders.

"We welcome our Mondial Relay colleagues to the InPost team and are excited to start our journey together as we unlock untapped demand and re-define the last mile delivery experience for consumers." - Rafał Brzoska, Group Chief Executive Officer of InPost

About InPost

InPost is the leading e-commerce enablement platform. Founded in 1999 by Rafal Brzoska in Poland, InPost provides delivery services through its network of more than 13,500 Automated Parcel Machines ("APMs"), including over 1,400 in the UK as of the end of Q1 2021, as well as to-door couriers and fulfilment services to e-commerce merchants. In the twelve months to 31 March 2021, InPost handled 293 million parcel deliveries through its APMs, working with over 28,000 merchants. Strategically positioned in the fast-growing e-commerce ecosystems, InPost benefits from supportive market trends which drives further APM adoption. APMs provide consumers with a lower cost, flexible, convenient, environmentally friendly and contactless delivery option. Through its APM delivery services, InPost is creating a greener solution for e-commerce, as locker delivery results in a reduction of CO2 emissions by two-third compared to to-door deliveries in urban areas and 90% in rural areas as well as significant reduction in congestion. In addition, APMs provide a more convenient solution to parcel delivery for consumers, allowing for 24/7 access without the need for consumers to remain at home. Highly efficient IT infrastructure and rapid adoption of new technology underpin InPost's operations and growth. InPost's mobile application 'InPost Mobile' is one of the most successful apps in Poland with more than 6.5 million active users as of April 2021.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554273/InPost_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554274/InPost_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554272/InPost_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InPost