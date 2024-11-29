Inovretail Expands Partnership with Uber Direct to Elevate Q-Commerce in the UK, Promising Revolutionary 60-Minute Deliveries

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move set to transform the retail delivery market in the UK, Inovretail announces the expansion of its partnership with Uber Direct. This announcement comes off the back of their successful collaboration in Spain and Portugal, where they have already started to re-shape the Q-commerce arena.

Leveraging its innovative Seeplus SaaS platform, Inovretail has created the ultimate system that fuses online and physical retail experiences to deliver a leap in Q-commerce efficiency. With the powerful combination of advanced Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, Seeplus transforms retail stores into agile hubs for e-commerce, enabling ultra-fast, seamless in-store picking, and packing.

This groundbreaking solution integrates directly with a retailer's existing operations, facilitating personalised communication and enabling improved experiences in order fulfilment. The synergy with Uber Direct's logistical proficiency ensures rapid local deliveries, with orders often reaching customers within 60 minutes in urban settings.

Inovretail's CEO, Trond Kongrød, shares: "The acceleration in e-commerce has raised the stakes for delivery experiences. With our growing partnership with Uber Direct, we're bringing to UK retailers the piece they've been missing to supercharge their Q-commerce operations."

Head of Uber Direct, UK & I, Caroline Varga, adds: "Uber Direct is dedicated to driving growth and efficiency in the UK retail sector by providing reliable and seamless delivery solutions. Our partnership with Inovretail highlights our commitment to improving the retail delivery ecosystem, allowing businesses to easily offer their customers deliveries with industry leading speed and convenience."

The advantages of this alliance extend beyond just speed. Inovretail offers an economical order fulfilment alternative, proving that quality Q-commerce services need not come at a premium. Retailers now have the capacity to provide delivery services on par with global e-commerce challengers, helping them stay competitive and meet the high expectations of today's consumers.

Hugo Lopes, CTO and co-founder of Inovretail, says: "Customer satisfaction within retail hinges on the delivery experience. Our state-of-the-art order fulfilment platform, Seeplus, combined with Uber Direct's efficient logistics, empowers retailers to get customers what they want, when and where they want."

Inovretail's continued innovation and partnerships aim at delivering an unparalleled retail experience in the UK. Recognising the pivotal role that prompt delivery plays in consumer loyalty, the enhanced collaboration with Uber Direct is an acknowledgment and a response to the thriving demand for top-tier Q-commerce services.