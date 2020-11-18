Innovative Software Solutions Arise for a Returning Workforce

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent reports, cases are once again surging across the United States with at least 37 states seeing a rise in hospitalizations. More than 11.4 million Americans have now been infected with the virus and the number of deaths has surpassed 248,000. In fact, the average number of new daily cases in the United States is at a record, which in turn puts pressure on local hospital systems, forcing new curfews and other restrictions in various parts across the country. To help relieve some of the pressure on the healthcare system, technology comes into play. Among the numerous technologies that help, in some ways, transform the medical sector in this difficult time are the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and advanced 3D printing. For instance, IoT is increasingly being used in healthcare to promote active patient engagement and patient-centric service delivery through advanced devices that are constantly connected with each other. Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTC: TPTW), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)

Technology is now playing a larger role in our lives, outside the healthcare industry as well. As so many people are working from home and stay away from others, the pandemic has deepened reliance on services from the technology companies across a wide range of industries. "The pandemic has emphasised the benefits of IT-solutions, both for internal business processes and for engaging with clients. Companies are now more aware that pandemics can happen again. They are aware of the effect this would have on their business," according to a report by CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The trend of heavier reliance on tech services is expected to accelerate, and the meantime, various companies are racing to develop a vaccine for the virus and provide mass scale antibody tests.

Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ) just announced breaking news that, "the DeskFlex room booking software continues to attract more global clients from real estate and telco companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping increase overall revenue to over $410,000 unaudited for the third quarter.

According to a recent report on the real estate software market, global real estate software market demand will grow from USD $9M in 2019 to USD $18M by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.57%. The report highlights the cumulative impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior changes, purchasing patterns, demands, rerouting of the supply chain dynamics of the current market and government mandates. The real estate software market is expected to provide reliable and relevant automation across banking management, facility management, integrated workplace management and asset management to companies worldwide. Because of the continued COVID-19 threat, workers are demanding safer offices and alternates with flexible work hours. As of the present, there is no available vaccine for the virus, thus creating anxiety and fear among the workforce. As a result, DeskFlex is experiencing increased demand for its software all over the world.

Epazz DeskFlex real estate management software continuously receives appointments for product demos as companies worldwide recognize the need for office scheduling technology. As the fourth quarter begins, DeskFlex continues to double revenues from global companies signing up for DeskFlex room scheduling software. Telecom companies and real estate industries have expressed interest in adopting the COVID-19-compliant DeskFlex desk booking software for their organizations.

DeskFlex desk booking software is a customizable application suitable for organizations bringing back their workforce through alternating shifts and schedules. Companies need a room scheduling system to maintain health and safety protocols when the staff return despite the COVID-19 threat.

DeskFlex facility management software is a pioneering room booking software technology. With DeskFlex's updated features and functions that comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, more companies are signing up for this real estate software product.

DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software has comprehensive on-cloud and on-premise office space management features that come in an English, Spanish, Portuguese and French multilingual software package. Companies can expect to deploy the right language settings suitable for their organization.

According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz Inc., 'We are happy to help more and more global companies secure their workplaces from the virus. As humanity continues to find a vaccine and cure, we, at the tech industry, will continue to upgrade DeskFlex conference room booking software to enhance workplace security and protocols further.'"

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced back in July that it had submitted an application with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), with the goal of obtaining funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct human studies with rigosertib in COVID-19 disease patients. "Recent preclinical studies conducted with rigosertib demonstrate impressive inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication in Vero Cells when compared to controls including agents currently being administered and studied in SARS-CoV-2 infection, and provide the Company with optimism that further research in humans infected with SARS-CoV-2 is warranted," said Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "While it is difficult to predict when the NIAID will consider the merits of rigosertib in this setting, a positive funding decision could allow Onconova to begin human studies in COVID-19 infected patients. As an oncology-focused company, Onconova does not currently intend to pursue clinical development in COVID-19 without additional sources of non-dilutive funding."

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: TPTW) announced last week that it has launched its End to End Covid 19 Testing and Monitoring solution designed to help kids return to schools safely. The End to End Solution or system utilizes TPT Medtech :QuikLAB" for Covid 19 Testing, its "SaniQuik" for virus, bacteria surface cleaning and temperature monitoring and the Companies "QuikPASS" and "QuikPASS" APP for easy appointment making and entrance management into schools across the United states. The "QuikLAB" has the ability to offer 4 different Covid 19 test types with onsite results, : Antibody, Molecular (NAAT), Antigen and PCR. Once the Mobile LAB is in full gear. Parents and Students can go to the company's website "THEQUIKLAB.com", download the company's web app and make appointments to register for their Covid 19 test. The TPT MedTech "QuikLABs" are not collection centers, but rather fully Turnkey CLIA certified testing facilities. Tests are performed in real time at each location with results delivered, usually within a matter of minutes, via the companies "QuikLAB" App.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced last month that the first patient was enrolled in the observational COV-LOGIC study (TNX-C001), a study of humoral (antibody) and cellular (T cell) immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in volunteers who have recovered or remain asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19. The research is part of an ongoing and broader collaboration between Tonix and Southern Research to develop and conduct animal testing of Tonix's TNX-1800, which is a live replicating, attenuated virus vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19. "This represents a significant milestone for the Company as the data we plan to collect from recovered and asymptomatic COVID-19 volunteers in this study will help inform vaccine development on how to safely provide the same immune responses that others got from recovering from actual SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Seth Lederman, M.D., President and CEO of Tonix. "Our goal with TNX-1800 is to develop a vaccine that is well tolerated, produces strong, long-lasting immunity, and can be rapidly and broadly deployed. The features of a protective immune response to SARS-CoV-2 remain unknown. But since SARS-CoV-2 is a virus, we believe that T cell responses, in particular T Helper Type 1, or TH1 responses, will play an important, if not dominant, role in protecting against serious illness from COVID-19."

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) reported back in September that it had signed an agreement to distribute the Pinnacle CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test worldwide. The rapid antigen test, which delivers results in fifteen minutes, tests for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen via a nasopharyngeal sample and can be conducted without the use of laboratory equipment. Pinnacle IVD Corporation plans to scale U.S. manufacturing capacity for the CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test to 25 million tests per month. The CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test was developed by U.S.-based Pinnacle IVD Corporation, a leader in colon cancer screening and other in-vitro diagnostics. The Pinnacle CovID RAD Rapid Antigen Detection Test is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigens from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swab specimens from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

