Innovative MedTech Business Models Will Enable Cost-effective, Decentralized and Patient-centric Care

For further information on this analysis, Innovative Business Models Unleash Growth Opportunities in the MedTech Industry, please visit: http://frost.ly/5mx

"MedTech companies' business models no longer aim to sell products with superior features addressing clinicians' needs. These models focus on saving the cost of care for payers, improving outcomes for patients, and enabling operational or workflow efficiencies for providers," said Srinath Venkatasubramanian, Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, the evolution of regulatory framework and processes for breakthrough devices and digital capabilities such as artificial intelligence-based solutions have boosted the innovation capability and improved market access for medical device companies."

Venkatasubramanian added: "The influx of disruptive startups and pure technology firms into the care provision landscape has increased the competitive intensity in the sector. As a result, large MedTech companies are exploring options to build adjacent assets in the digital space through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to sustain revenue growth. The rising competition has led to the emergence of platform solutions beyond hardware with value-added services to differentiate from low-cost peers."

MedTech companies should consider the following strategic recommendations to leverage growth opportunities:

Omnichannel Sales and Innovative Clinical Engagement: MedTech companies should boost digital channels of engagement and collaborate with customers to co-create real-world evidence and build data-oriented outcome metrics that can enhance the value proposition of the solution, assisting in the sales and marketing process.

MedTech companies should boost digital channels of engagement and collaborate with customers to co-create real-world evidence and build data-oriented outcome metrics that can enhance the value proposition of the solution, assisting in the sales and marketing process. Care Delivery Beyond the High-acuity Hospital Setting : Through solutions such as remote patient engagement, medical telemetry and telehealth, MedTech companies can build a strong value proposition for cost-effective care delivery processes and address the accessibility and resource constraints in high-growth emerging markets.

: Through solutions such as remote patient engagement, medical telemetry and telehealth, MedTech companies can build a strong value proposition for cost-effective care delivery processes and address the accessibility and resource constraints in high-growth emerging markets. Insight-as-a-Service with a Focus on Performance Data: Intelligence devices architecture, which enables data capture, data processing, and the generation of insights with secure, interoperable communication architecture, can enable providers to derive value from MedTech solutions by addressing the challenges and create a monetization model for MedTech companies.

Intelligence devices architecture, which enables data capture, data processing, and the generation of insights with secure, interoperable communication architecture, can enable providers to derive value from MedTech solutions by addressing the challenges and create a monetization model for MedTech companies. New Payment Models for Managing Disease: As hospitals focus on reducing reimbursement cuts for readmissions and improving their incentives from payers, MedTech companies need to build monetization models for expanded care delivery, offering solutions that facilitate cost-effective total patient management.

Innovative Business Models Unleash Growth Opportunities in the MedTech Industry is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare & Life Sciences research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Innovative Business Models Unleash Growth Opportunities in the MedTech Industry

K5B9

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan