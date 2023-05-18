Innovation is the name of the game as Katch Investment Group bags an award at the 11th edition of Global Brand Awards

Katch Investment Group has won the "Most Innovative Asset Management Boutique" in the UK for the year 2023.

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Katch Investment Group was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Katch Investment Group winning the awards, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine said, "Katch Investment Group's constant efforts to constantly be the game change don't go unnoticed. It is rare for brands to constantly deliver on customer success, yet Katch Investment Group does it time and again. Congratulations to Katch Investment Group on their exceptional performance and achievements in the financial sector. Katch Investment Group's remarkable success, is a testament to their dedication to providing innovative asset management solutions and unparalleled customer service. Their position as a leading private debt asset management boutique in The UK is well-deserved and a result of their unwavering commitment to excellence."

Commenting on winning the award, Stephane Prigent (CEO) said, "Private Debt has been in the spotlight for private investors looking to diversify away from traditional assets, which are more volatile. As asset managers, we always aspire to deliver higher returns while increasing protection and transparency to investors. Thanks to our products' uniqueness, we have raised about 650M over the past 3 years and are honoured to be recognised as the "Most Innovative Asset Management Boutique in the UK 2023" by the Global Brand Awards jury."

About Katch Investment Group

Katch Investment Group is a private debt asset management boutique that offers innovative investment solutions in an ever-changing and challenging financial market environment.

The group was founded by Laurent Jeanmart, Stephane Prigent and Pascal Rohner, who combine strong credentials in the alternative investment space and a history of consistent outperformance. Katch focuses on sophisticated investment strategies in niche areas within private debt that offer strong diversification, downside protection, short duration and attractive yields.

In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, major central banks' liquidity injections have inflated traditional asset classes, and new regulations, such as Basel III, the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Volcker rule have reduced the banks´ ability to lend to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The scarcity of capital means that SMEs are willing to pay high rates and offer strong guarantees to secure funding for short term business opportunities.

Katch identified these trends and created a Luxembourg-based mutual fund structure (SICAF-RAIF), exposing investors to different niche strategies within the private debt area. The different sub-funds primarily expose senior-secured short-term lending strategies that provide attractive returns, low volatility and strong protection via collaterals and guarantees.

Katch strongly believes in diversification. It is an important technique that reduces economic, industry, country and other risks. In contrast to other private debt boutiques, we analyse and select investment opportunities globally to find and implement the strategies with the most attractive risk/reward profile.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The Magazine focuses on the world's top brands, showcasing their strategies and success stories. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, and have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines in the world. The Magazine also has a strong presence on social media with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brands Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of the world's leading brands. The awards recognize brands in various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The awards are designed to highlight the best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement and to provide recognition and exposure for the winning brands. The awards ceremony typically involves a gala event attended by business leaders, marketing executives, and media representatives.

Over 20k companies were evaluated last year, and winners were honoured at an awards ceremony. The 10th Global Brand Awards Night was held at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This event marked the presence of nearly 100 companies with around 150 delegates from across the globe.

