Innovation Agri-Tech Group Appoints Professor Tracy Lawson and Dr Chris Foulds to Create Advisory Board

As the IAG team gears up to fulfil its orders and launch-to-market in Q3 of 2022, Professor Tracy Lawson and Dr Chris Foulds will both be joining the newly formed IAG Advisory board.

Professor Tracy Lawson is a professor in the Plant Productivity group and Director of Plant Phenotyping at Essex University and recognised on the Clarivate World Highest Cited list in both 2020 and 2021. Professor Lawson takes her place on the Advisory Board with over 25 years' experience in photosynthesis research, during which she has published over 135 peer review papers/book chapters, all since obtaining her first degree in Applied Biology in 1993 from the Liverpool John Moores University and PhD from the University of Dundee in 1997.

Professor Lawson's research focuses on the stomatal control of atmospheric gas entry into the leaf, associated water loss and the mechanisms that regulate this process. As part of this research, she is also optimising lighting recipes for TCEA/vertical farming environments to increase productivity and reduce resource input such as water and energy.

Dr Chris Foulds, who has a PhD in chemistry from the University of Bristol, brings nearly 40 years' experience in the food and drinks industry, with the last 25 years in fresh produce. During his career, Dr Foulds has held the position of Technical Director of G's Marketing, Vitacress Salads and Flamingo Fresh Produce, and has worked on several retailers' codes of practice for food safety in the field and factory. Dr Foulds was Technical Chairman of the Chilled Food Association and founder member and chairman of their Produce Working Group and is known for his work in simplifying food safety issues, and technical compliance for growers especially for non-UK sources.

Jaz Singh, CEO of Innovation Agri-Tech Group, comments on the appointments: "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to both Professor Tracy Lawson and Dr Chris Foulds as members of our Advisory Board at IAG. As we transition from R&D focus to strategic commercial growth later this year, the ongoing support of both members, who bring a huge bank of knowledge, exceptional expertise, and an embedded technical understanding of our industry will be invaluable. They will be vital and valued in their support of the existing team of industry specialists. Their input will help us further develop as a business and enable us to be confident to advise our clients along the way."

British agricultural technology company, IAG, provides cutting-edge solutions to compliment the traditional challenges of farming, specialising in Indoor Vertical Aeroponics, which means they use up to 95% less water than conventional farming, and 70% less water than in hydroponics. IAG has the ability to create urban food production, therefor reducing food miles and offering the opportunity to provide fresh clean, nutritious food closer to the consumer.

IAG's patented flagship system, the GrowFrame, is unique to the global vertical farming market. A modular system, the GrowFrame uses aeroponic irrigation and closed loop water recycling to provide water and highly precise nutrients with no pesticides, as well as being proven to produce a healthier root system and superior crop growth – up to 15 harvesting cycles per year. The roots of plants grown this way are free to absorb the maximum amount of oxygen, without the restrictions of soil compaction. This allows the plants to generate the oils and sugars that give them their flavour much more efficiently, creating strong, vigorous crops that taste delicious and grow much faster with extended shelf life compared to conventional methods.

