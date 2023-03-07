Innovaccer to Unveil its Revolutionary Data and Analytics Platform for the UK Health and Care Systems at Digital Health Rewired 2023

Attendees will experience the company's industry-leading platform and witness how Innovaccer can help them accelerate their transformation toward value-based, integrated, and equitable care.

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Innovaccer Ltd. , the #1 data and analytics platform for value-based integrated care, as recognised by KLAS Research for the second year in a row, announced that it will be showcasing its game-changing technology at Digital Health Rewired 2023 . Innovaccer has been the trailblazer of digital transformation in the US for almost a decade now, helping its customers unify health and care records for more than 54 million people while generating over £800 million in cumulative cost savings.

Innovaccer has now expanded in the UK to collaborate with the health and care systems in the region, drive exemplary outcomes for the citizens, and enable accelerated healthcare innovation and digital transformation.

"Innovaccer has demonstrated its expertise of working with Integrated Care Organisations of the US- ACOs by helping them drive extraordinary outcomes," said John Gurnett, General Manager for UK & Europe at Innovaccer. "With the Innovaccer platform, the NHS, its Integrated Care Systems (ICSs), and agencies focused on improving community health can unify patient data across systems, and use scalable applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes."

Last month Innovaccer achieved the G-Cloud 13 framework agreement to accelerate direct procurement of cloud-native healthcare IT solutions with the NHS and public sector customers. Achieving this at the same speed as other vendors demonstrates Innovaccer's commitment to operating in the UK and speeding the uptake of demand for its innovative healthcare solutions that support the Health and Care Act.

Attendees can discover Innovaccer's solutions that are helping organisations enhance population health, reduce inequalities, and redefine care experiences by automating workflows, closing care gaps, reducing costs, and improving overall health outcomes.

Come together, network, and learn with Innovaccer at Rewired 2023 (Stand B34) by registering here.

