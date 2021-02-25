Innophys to Begin Marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in Europe on Acquisition of CE Certification Showing It Meets Local Safety Standards

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Innophys") is set to begin marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every," a work-assisting robotic suit it has developed and sells, in European Union (EU) member countries in 2021 as the powered exoskeleton obtained CE certification on Dec. 10, 2020, showing it meets safety standards in Europe.

- Innophys to begin marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in EU member countries in sequence

MUSCLE SUIT Every's CE marking now allows the wearable work-assisting exoskeleton to be sold in 31 European countries -- 27 EU countries plus four-member countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Innophys will partner with local sales agents in EU countries, including France, Germany and Spain, to market its product after deeming that it can expect demand in the region because its product can help prevent work-related accidents in the manufacturing and farming sectors and assist aging and nursing care workers.

- MUSCLE SUIT Every official global website

The official global website on MUSCLE SUIT Every provides information relating to the product in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Polish and Dutch as of February 2021.

The URL of the MUSCLE SUIT Every official global website: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/

Those interested in becoming Innophys sales agents should visit the following website: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/contact/

About MUSCLE SUIT Every

MUSCLE SUIT Every is a work-assisting robotic suit that lightens the load on the user's back when the user performs hard work, such as lifting up a heavy item or person and maintaining a half-crouching position. The powered exoskeleton, which weighs only 3.8 kilograms, provides up to 25.5kgf of assistive force to its user. By the end of December 2020, the number of the product sold had surpassed 16,000 units. The device can be used at various work sites, including nursing care, manufacturing, logistics, construction and farming, since its artificial muscle uses compressed air to provide assistive force without relying on electric power.



