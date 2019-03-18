Innodisk Showcasing Integrated AIoT Solutions with Strategic Partners at Embedded World 2019

To combat the harshest conditions seen in the field, Innodisk is launching its ultra-robust Fire Shield SSD. This heavily armored flash device has undergone a 30-minute long direct flame test at 800°C without incurring any data loss, allowing it to survive whatever is thrown at it. For less extreme but equally challenging embedded and industrial scenarios Innodisk's newest 3D NAND and PCIe SSD are also ready to face the demands of AIoT.

Solid memory-performance is essential for AI applications at the edge. The stand at Embedded World will display Innodisk's comprehensive DDR4 portfolio with anti-sulfuration capabilities; designed specifically to handle the challenging conditions in industrial and polluted areas.

As space is limited at the edge, Innodisk has also designed and developed a full lineup of M.2 expansion cards to facilitate easy system expansion. Spearheading this push towards the edge is the newest M.2 Graphics Card that promises a stable and robust signal in a compact form factor.

Join Innodisk at Embedded World to learn more about our AIoT-ready solutions and innovative products.

Booth No.1-259, 1-261, Hall 1

2019/02/26 - 2019/02/28

Nuremberg, Germany

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

