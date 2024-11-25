innDex bolsters team with new COO appointment - their global mission to transform the industry shows no signs of slowing

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- innDex have announced the strategic appointment of Charlie Versi as Chief Operating Officer, "marking a significant step in the company's ongoing mission to empower the construction industry with simple and powerful solutions". Charlie brings 20 years of experience within development and contractor businesses, including 10 years leading in-house software development and procurement.

innDex have recognised that continuing to build this blend of technology and construction delivery expertise in-house, is vital in navigating today's construction challenges.

innDex appoint COO

Reflecting on the move to innDex, Versi shared, "the last 12 months has reinforced the fact that the construction industry continues to face significant challenges and a need to evolve. innDex has positioned itself as a key technology partner, at the forefront of tackling many of these issues through innovation and strong industry partnerships. I'm thrilled to join a team that's deeply committed to addressing the underlying inefficiencies that fundamentally impact productivity in the construction industry."

innDex Co-Founders George Smithies and Aaron Vousden both saw an opportunity to bring Versi in, to drive multiple positive impacts inside the organisation as well as support their continued efforts to partner closely with the industry that is under increasing pressure to perform in difficult conditions. They believe this strategic hire, coupled with a shared vision for a proactive, technology-led approach, will support innDex's growth and their continued focus on addressing the fundamental causes of the sector's productivity challenges.

Co-Founder George Smithies added, "Our mission to empower construction professionals remains the core driver of our business. innDex was built by industry experts committed to revolutionising project delivery—not just through small improvements, but by embracing a forward-thinking, tech driven mindset. Having Charlie join was the obvious next big step for us, we're excited to strengthen an already incredible team, during a rapid time in our growth."

