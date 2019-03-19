Injection Moulding Machines Market to Reach $22.32 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Low labor costs, advantage of bulk production, material flexibility, and low waste production drive the growth in the global injection moulding machines market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Injection Moulding Machines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, recent development, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global injection moulding machines market garnered $15.25 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $22.32 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Low labor costs, advantage of bulk production, material flexibility, and low waste production drive the growth in the market. However, high machinery & tooling costs, threat of substitutes, and restrictions on designing of parts restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological innovations create new pathways in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5171

All-electric is a lucrative segment

Based on machine type, all-electric accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to its benefits including low energy consumption, high precision, and repeatability, due to which, its usage in various end user industries such as medical, consumer goods, food & beverage, and automotive manufacturing has significantly increased. The research also analyzes hybrid and hydraulic machine type.

New sales segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on solution, the new sales segment held the major market share in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market share. This segment is expected to dominate the market till 2025, owing to increase in focus on development of machines with advanced features including power efficiency, high operating speed, and improved performance. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to long life cycle of the machines and requirement of periodic maintenance costs.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5171

Asia-Pacific to continue its dominant position by 2025

Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017 and will continue its dominant position by 2025. This is due to presence of small to mid-level manufacturing sectors such as automotive, consumer goods, and others that require high quality and light weight injection moulded plastics products. However, LAMEA is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in focus of manufacturers on development of technologically advanced injection-moulded plastic products and parts.

Leading market players

Key leading market players analyzed in the research include ARBURG, ENGEL, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Haitian International, Milacron Holdings Corp., KraussMaffei Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Drilling machine Market to Garner $28.76 Billion by 2025

Shrink Wrapping Machines Market Expected to reach $1,032.0 million by 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research