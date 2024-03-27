Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Projected to Reach $1,157.38 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Malaria Treatment), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital) - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $778.21 million in 2023 to reach $1,157.38 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.83% over the forecast period.

Using inhaled nitric oxide in intensive care is a significant therapy, primarily benefiting newborns and children suffering from severe pulmonary conditions such as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). This innovative treatment, delivered directly to the lungs, effectively enhances oxygenation without influencing blood pressure elsewhere, marking a significant stride in medical care. Its application has broadened beyond hospital settings to include home care, thereby promising a better quality of life for patients as the incidence of conditions treated by inhaled nitric oxide rises with technological advancements in portable delivery systems. Nonetheless, the market faces challenges due to the high costs and rigorous regulatory standards governing its use. The continued research into new therapeutic uses and improvements in delivery technology are setting the stage for more accessible and cost-effective treatments. Globally, inhaled nitric oxide is gaining traction, especially in the Americas, driven by a high rate of respiratory illnesses and a robust healthcare infrastructure. Europe is witnessing a growing demand, backed by innovation and robust regulatory frameworks, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly adopting this therapy, fueled by healthcare advancements and an increasing awareness of cutting-edge treatments.

The medical community is turning toward innovative treatments such as inhaled nitric oxide (iNO)owing to the global increase in respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the ongoing impacts of conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and the long-term effects of COVID-19. Renowned for improving oxygenation in the lungs through vasodilation, iNO therapy is a groundbreaking solution in treating various respiratory issues, including pulmonary hypertension and ARDS. Its role in enhancing lung function while reducing reliance on mechanical ventilation is particularly notable in neonatal care, where it offers hope for premature infants facing hypoxic respiratory failure. The adoption of iNO in healthcare settings is gaining pace as respiratory disorders continue to affect millions globally due to respiratory illness. This treatment's integration into patient care routines highlights a critical advancement in addressing the urgent need for effective, non-invasive therapies, driving improvements in respiratory health and patient recovery rates.

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is a treatment crucial in managing various respiratory conditions by enhancing oxygenation and easing pulmonary arterial pressures. Its capability to dilate lung blood vessels offers significant benefits, particularly for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. These individuals often face severe flare-ups that worsen their breathing difficulties. iNO offers expectancy during critical times, potentially improving gas exchange and lessening the effects of pulmonary hypertension. Emerging research highlights iNO's potential in combating severe malaria, owing to its inflammation-reducing capabilities and improvement in blood flow. Furthermore, its established success in treating newborns with hypoxic respiratory failure highlights its life-saving impact. Additionally, exploring iNO in treating tuberculosis opens a new frontier, especially for combating drug-resistant strains, showcasing its versatility and potential as an adjunctive therapy. This multipurpose application of inhaled nitric oxide highlights its pivotal role in advancing respiratory care and offering hope to patients across a spectrum of conditions.

The key players in the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market include VERO Biotech Inc., Getinge AB, Air Liquide SA, Merck KGaA, GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Application Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by End-Users Americas Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Asia-Pacific Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

