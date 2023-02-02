Infrastructure as Code Market Size to Reach USD 4.45 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrastructure as code market size reached USD 0.64 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A major factor driving revenue growth of the infrastructure as a code market is the demand for better optimization of business operations. New technological approaches are required as software systems become more complex and advanced.



According to a study, in order to take advantage of emerging technology, 75% of businesses must update their IT infrastructure. Many companies still require physical work for setting up, maintaining, and managing their infrastructures. This tendency results in lags, errors, inconsistencies, and discrepancies. Furthermore, companies lose talent on mundane and repetitive tasks when they could be pushing company ideas and developing new technologies. Furthermore, manual labor leads to greater administrative costs. Infrastructure as a code can be used to accomplish automation and optimization.

Drivers:

Infrastructure as Code's steady market revenue growth can be attributed to advent of modern cloud architecture. Cloud architecture refers to the way technological components come together to build a cloud, where resources are pooled through virtualization technology and shared across a network. For cloud infrastructure management, IaC enables all automatable tasks. IaC facilitates the setup and provisioning of system components with the use of Terraform and Kubernetes, potentially saving time, money, and labor. Jobs can be finished more quickly, more effectively, and more affordably owing to IaC. IaC best practices can be implemented by utilizing cloud monitoring, logging, and changing tools to operate in certain circumstances and provide new system components.

Restraints:

One of the major factors expected to restrain market revenue growth is a shortage of competent labor. Software can now completely control the lifecycle of servers and cloud infrastructure owing to infrastructure as code, which provides a programmable resource model and standard programming language. Some businesses can be reluctant to implement them due to the required adjustments to culture and business practices, the risks associated with migrating an existing application, or the potential that their team lacks the necessary skills owing to high level of technical proficiency required by infrastructure as code and DevOps models. It is difficult to integrate AI technology with current systems in a way that effectively mimics how human brain works.

Growth Projections:

The infrastructure as code market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.0% over the forecast period and revenue is expected to increase from USD 0.64 Billion in 2021 to USD 4.45 Billion in 2030. Advent of modern cloud architecture is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Treating automation and IaC as business and mission-critical operations is a current commercial trend. Services that are essential to corporate operations are referred to as mission-critical. IaC technologies and automation unquestionably qualify if application development supports customer engagement and revenue opportunities. IaC development is frequently not given the same priority by organizations as other mission-critical tasks. To guarantee they receive the appropriate level of inspection, CI/CD processes and pipelines should be used to handle IaC development and updates. IaC has the major advantage of reducing the possibility of human error. In order to maintain that, projects and upgrades are now subject to increased scrutiny.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Microsoft, Broadcom, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ServiceNow, HashiCorp Terraform, Progress Software Corporation.

On 11 April 2022 , Puppet, a provider of software for infrastructure automation, was purchased by Perforce for an unknown sum. One of the most well-known developers and DevOps tools are Helix, which is produced by Perforce. With this transaction, all four of those businesses have now been acquired within the last eight years, following Red Hat's 2015 acquisition of Ansible, VMware's 2020 acquisition of SaltStack, and Progress's USD 220 million acquisition of Chef.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 0.64 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 24.0 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 4.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021–2030 Forecast period 2022–2030



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global IaC market on the basis of component, infrastructure type, deployment type, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Tools



Configuration Orchestration





Configuration Management





Infrastructure Provisioning





Application Development



Services



Consulting Services





Integration & Deployment





Training, Support, & Maintenance

Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Mutable



Immutable

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

On-Premises



Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



IT & ITES



Government



Manufacturing



Telecom



Retail



Healthcare



Transportation & Logistics



Other Verticals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

