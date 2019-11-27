Infosys Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) has been named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Automation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment* for its worldwide Intelligent Automation (IA) services. The IDC MarketScape recognized Infosys' marketing and skills strategies, end-to-end life cycle of IA services portfolio, and the size of its dedicated IA sales and delivery resources.

This research includes analysis of 15 IA services providers with global scale and with broad portfolios spanning IDC MarketScape's research coverage. It provided a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the strides Infosys has made in the IA services space based on business outcomes and AI-enabled automation, ushering a new era of next-generation intelligent automation solutions.

Infosys combines expertise around discrete IA capabilities and cognitive automation, with homegrown IPs to create custom IA solutions for clients. Infosys' AI & Automation Services portfolio supports clients across the life cycle of IA deployments, with offerings that include:

AI & Automation Consulting

Value at Scale

AI Platform Build

Domain specific Cognitive Solutions

Infosys enables clients' IA innovation efforts at scale through its Living Labs, with an emphasis on reducing business risk through user-focused design thinking, rapid prototyping, and cost-effective delivery.

To know more, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/services/ai-automation/insights/intelligent-automation-services.html

*DOC #US44934619, September 2019

