Infosys Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services Report 2020

The report calls out Infosys' focus on cognitive and AI operations as it continues to develop its hybrid IT management framework, and automation capabilities through a host of solutions like Infosys Infrastructure Management Suite, NIA, AssistEdge, and Enterprise Service Management Café. It also utilizes an extensive third-party partner ecosystem in a technology-agnostic approach. Additionally, the report highlights Infosys' ability to enhance consulting, advisory, and design thinking capabilities by leveraging WONGDOODY and Brilliant Basics acquisitions.