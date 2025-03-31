Infosys and Linux Foundation Networking Collaborate to Strengthen Responsible AI for Global Networks

Infosys has contributed its Responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework to two new open source networking projects aimed at accelerating ethical enterprise AI adoption

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Linux Foundation Networking (LFN), the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, to advance Responsible AI principles and spur the adoption of domain-specific AI across global networks. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering responsible, effective, and sustainable AI technologies on a global scale.

As part of this initiative, Infosys has contributed its Responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework, part of Infosys Topaz AI offerings, to two new networking projects – Salus and Essedum. Powered by Infosys' comprehensive Responsible AI Toolkit, Salus offers advanced technical guardrails to detect and mitigate AI risks like bias, privacy breaches, and harmful content, while enhancing model transparency. Built on Infosys' seed code and existing AI networking solutions, Essedum leverages its AI application development framework to accelerate the integration of AI data, models, and applications within the networking industry.

"Our efforts to further domain-specific AI are coming to fruition with the addition of these new projects, and we are incredibly grateful to Infosys for their contributions," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "Creating combined, open and unified frameworks will only accelerate AI-driven innovation. By introducing accessible solutions for Responsible AI and integrating data sharing, domain-specific AI tools, and application development under one roof, we are enabling the industry to build smarter, more efficient networks."

"At Infosys, we are deeply committed to advancing innovation that solves complex challenges while upholding transparency, fairness, and trust. Our collaboration with the Linux Foundation is a testament to our shared vision of embedding Responsible AI principles into actionable solutions. Linux Foundation's efforts in driving excellence in open-source networking projects have been remarkable. With our strong AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, we actively support this endeavor, helping organizations harness domain-specific AI responsibly and effectively across global networks," said Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer, Infosys.

Learn more about the new projects at https://lfnetworking.org/projects/essedum and https://www.project-salus.org

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

