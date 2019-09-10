Infortrend Boosts Storage Performance with New-Generation Systems and 32G FC / 25GbE Connectivity

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announces the global launch of its new-generation unified storage systems, EonStor GS Gen 2, EonStor GSa Gen2, along with the availability of 32G FC and 25GbE connectivity. The new generation features excellent CP ratio by supporting Intel's advanced CPU platform to deliver higher throughput, memory capacity, and per core performance. Compared to the Gen 1, Gen 2 can boost performance by up to 80%, fulfilling the demanding requirements of today's enterprise data environments, such as data center, HPC, and cloud computing. The introduction of 32G FC and 25GbE host boards further empowers enterprise customers to easily migrate to the new networking standards for speeding up data access.

EonStor GS/GSa Gen2 is a high availability solution integrating SAN, NAS and object storage as well as Cloud Gateway features to offer a powerful hybrid cloud environment. Additionally, GSa is all-flash storage designed to deliver optimal SSD performance with low latency. The Gen2 system is ideal for the applications such as database, virtualization, video editing, file sharing, and cloud data integration.

As the data volume and IT complexity increase, more compute capability at all points of workload handling process is required. In light of this, Infortrend adopts Intel's latest Xeon processor for Gen 2. The enhancements include double memory capacity and four 10GbE ports onboard. In terms of performance, GS/GSa Gen 2 reaches up to 10,000/5,500 MB/s Read/Write speed and, thus, delivers faster response time, no matter it's a web transaction, online data query, or a virtual machine.

The introduction of 32G FC and 25GbE host connectivity brings more than double bandwidth via a single lane, making the storage infrastructure more scalable, flexible in deployment, and more space-efficient. More importantly, it can be backward compatible with the old standard, and is also ready for the future 100G infrastructure.

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

