Information, Inspiration & The Planet We Call Home

The six outstanding shortlisted books for readers aged 5–11 years introduce children to inspirational disabled role models; encourage them to follow their dreams; explain climate change and what we can do about it; explore difficult emotions; inspire curiosity about the wonders of science; and encourage a love of and care for the natural world.

I AM NOT A LABEL

Author: Cerrie Burnell

Illustrator: Lauren Baldo

Publisher: Wide Eyed Editions

This vibrantly illustrated book introduces young readers to 34 trailblazing disabled role models from around the world, whose incredible lives and careers demonstrate that living with a disability or a chronic illness is not a definition, but just one part of what makes these amazing athletes, activists, thinkers and artists so unique.

Our judges said: "A timely introduction to the lives of successful people with a form of disability, both from history and in the present day. A wonderful celebration of diversity and inclusion, it will both inform, and inspire children to learn that disabilities (whether visible or not) do not need to limit us in our lives."

BE AMAZING!

Author: Chris Hoy

Illustrator: Miguel Bustos

Publisher: Walker Books

Winner of six Olympic gold medals, Chris Hoy tells the inspiring story of how he became the world's most successful track cyclist of all time by having a dream and working hard. Aimed at a wider audience than just sport lovers, this guide aims to help any child with a dream – however big or small – to turn it into reality.

Our judges said: "Chris Hoy's honesty, humour and energy pour through the pages of this chatty, accessible and relatable book which will encourage children to strive to achieve and face their fears, while also supporting good mental health and wellbeing."

A CLIMATE IN CHAOS

Author: Neal Layton

Illustrator: Neal Layton

Publisher: Wren & Rook

This picture book for nature-loving and environmentalist 5 to 7-year-olds explains what climate change is, what's causing it, and why it's dangerous for animals and humans alike. It's also packed with ideas for how children can help; from eating more veggies, to walking and cycling, and thinking carefully about what we need to buy.

Our judges said: "The informative but simple language and comic style illustrations in this book make it readily accessible to those learning about climate change for the first time, empowering youngsters to make a difference, without filling them with fear."

SOMETIMES I FEEL…

Author: Sarah Maycock

Illustrator: Sarah Maycock

Publisher: Big Picture Press

"Even a big bear can feel small sometimes and even a mouse can find the inner courage to stand tall." This picture book explores complex feelings through a collection of animal similes and poetic prose, and through engaging illustrations designed to embody each emotion described.

Our judges said: "This tender and touching book for all ages deftly translates complex emotions into relatable animals illustrations realised with a few brushstrokes; while the carefully chosen words of the text help put universal feelings into perspective."

I AM A BOOK. I AM A PORTAL TO THE UNIVERSE

Author: Miriam Quick

Illustrator: Stefanie Posavec

Publisher: Particular Books

"Hello. I am a book. But I'm also a portal to the universe." This love letter to book design uses every one of its physical aspects – including its thickness, weight, shape, volume, colour and the area of its pages – to tell stories about the wonders we can find in the world.

Our judges said: "This highly original and sometimes hilarious book – in which the book itself becomes the main character and speaks directly to the reader – is full of both scientific facts and colourful images across its fun and funky layout, encouraging curiosity in young readers."

OUR PLANET

Author: Matt Whyman

Illustrator: Richard Jones

Publisher: HarperCollins Children's Books

Based on the successful Netflix series of the same name, this visual celebration of the natural world combines photography from the show with a wealth of illustrations to help children learn about both habitats and living things, and how they all interconnect.

Our judges said: "With appeal for both children and their families, and sharing hope and inspiration about saving Planet Earth, this visual celebration of the natural world is perfect for dipping into with its extraordinary photos and stunning illustrations, as well as its highly pertinent and inspiring text."

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educational Writers' Award was established in 2008 by ALCS and the Society of Authors to celebrate educational writing that inspires creativity, encourages students to read widely and build their understanding of a subject beyond the requirements of exam specifications.

The 2020 winner was Black History Matters: The Story of Black History, From African Kingdoms to Black Lives Matter by Robin Walker (Franklin Watts).

The 2021 award focuses on books for 5–11-year-olds, published in 2019 and 2020. This year's judges are author Trish Cooke, librarian Hazel Forbes, and teacher Katie Purdy. Further information about each judge appears below.

The winner of the 2021 Educational Writers' Award will be announced at a reception at the House of Commons in London on Tuesday 7 December. The winning author and illustrator/designer will share a cheque for £2,000.

EDITOR'S NOTES

Society of Authors (SoA)

The Society of Authors is a trade union for all types of writers, illustrators and literary translators, and has been advising individuals and speaking out for the profession for more than a century. The SoA supports and runs many other prizes for poetry, short stories, fiction and non-fiction, and in addition to the ALCS Educational Writers' Award also administers the Sunday Times/University of Warwick Young Writer of the Year Award. The SoA distributed almost £600,000 in prizes and grants in 2020.

societyofauthors.org

Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS)

ALCS is a not-for-profit organisation for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity, ensure they receive fair payment, and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal. Today ALCS represents over 113,000 members, and since 1977 has paid out more than £570 million to writers.

alcs.co.uk

About the Judges

Trish Cooke writes for theatre, film, TV and radio. She is also the author of more than 20 books for children including the multi-award-winning picture book, "So Much".

Hazel Forbes has worked in non-fiction publishing for over 20 years. Since 2007 she has been a school librarian both at senior school level and, for the last ten years, as a junior school librarian.

Katie Purdy has worked in education for the past 15 years. A former primary school headteacher. she is the founder of Mindful Brain, a specialist education service offering academic and wellbeing support for children, parents, and educators.

