Infobip Partners With AmBANK to Offer Businesses an Omnichannel Customer Experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communication platform company for businesses and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement has partnered with AmBank Group, one of Malaysia's premier financial solutions groups.

Infobip is part of AmBank's newly launched BizM.A.T.E (Multi-partner, Actionable, Technologically Efficient Solutions) with 16 other partners, forming five categories including Accounting and HR Solutions, Payment and Marketing Solutions, Communications and Internet, Operations and Administrations and Logistics, and Work Space. The programme offers small-to-medium enterprise (SME) client tools to grow their business and improve productivity at a special, discounted price.

Infobip is helping AmBank achieve several of the programme's objectives, especially the importance of digitising a business and the ever so important aspect of staying connected with customers and suppliers at any time. Infobip's omnichannel solution now allows AmBank's business clients to communicate with its customers over popular channels such as Email, Push, and SMS.

"Reaching your customers where they are whether it's over Email, Push, SMS or a chat app is instrumental for today's businesses to optimise customer experience and build long-term brand loyalty. We are excited to partner with Infobip to provide our SME clients with its global cloud communication platform allowing them to choose the ultimate communication channels for their customer dialogues,'' said Dato' Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, Group Chief Executive Officer, AmBank Group.

''Infobip is honored to be part of AmBank's BizM.A.T.E programme helping companies to communicate with their customers using our messaging solutions. An omnichannel approach using multiple communications channels truly elevates a business customer experience and we couldn't be more excited partnering with AmBank", said CS Gil, Infobip's Country Manager in Malaysia.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About AmBank Group

AmBank Group is a leading financial services group with over 40 years of expertise in supporting the economic development of Malaysia. We have over three million customers and employ over 8,000 people.

The Group was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia in 1988. It is the sixth-largest banking group by assets in Malaysia, with a market capitalisation of around RM13.7 billion and assets of RM158.8 billion as at 31 March 2019.

AmBank Group serves over three million individual and corporate customers. It provides services in wholesale banking, retail banking, business banking, investment banking and related financial services which include Islamic banking, underwriting of general insurance, stock and share broking, futures broking, investment advisory and management services in assets, real estate investment trust and unit trusts.

For more information, please visit www.ambankgroup.com

Contact:

Tina Loncaric

Global Public Relations Director

Infobip

Email: tina.loncaric@infobip.com

Tel: +385 99 4699 343

Related Links

https://www.infobip.com/



SOURCE Infobip