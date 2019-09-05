Infobip Appoints Mario Baburic as New CFO

"I'm delighted to have someone with Mario's talents, experience, and knowledge join Infobip," said Silvio Kutic, Infobip CEO. "He will be a trusted voice and partner in the company's next steps as we continue our rapid growth. His engineering background embodies the spirit of Infobip."

Infobip is one of Europe's fastest-growing technology companies. The privately held company has grown over 40% in revenues annually for the past 5 years. In that time, Infobip has grown to almost 2,000 employees and opened 64 offices globally.

"Infobip is one the world's most exciting and important technology companies," said Mr. Baburic. "The company's growth is accelerating, and I look forward to working closely with the founders and the rest of the management team as we build on Infobip's momentum through strategic external and internal opportunities."

Mr. Baburic has executed many transactions across the industries as the Head of Corporate Finance for UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking in Croatia, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory.

After Unicredit, Mr. Baburic joined Podravka, the leading food and consumer goods producer in Southeast Europe. There he served as Senior Vice President for Global Business Development. In this role he was responsible for M&A, strategy, business development and controlling.

In 2017, he co-founded Creative Fields, a London-based technology start-up that develops engineering simulation software. He has an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Zagreb, Croatia.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include more than 60 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

