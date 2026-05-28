Info-Tech LIVE 2026 Returns to Barcelona With Focus on Turning Agentic AI Into Business Value

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced that Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will return September 22 and 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, bringing together CIOs, senior IT leaders, and technology executives from across EMEA. Under the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value, the flagship conference will feature analyst-led insights, peer discussions, and practical strategies to help attendees prioritize AI initiatives, build agentic capabilities, and translate emerging technology investments into measurable outcomes.

LONDON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will take place September 22 and 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona. Returning to the European stage following the success of its 2025 Barcelona debut, the flagship IT conference will bring together CIOs, senior IT leaders, and technology executives from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to explore how organizations can move AI initiatives from hype to measurable enterprise value.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will take place September 22 and 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona. Info-Tech Research Group Logo

Centered on the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will focus on one of the most urgent challenges facing IT leaders today: how to generate real business outcomes from rapidly expanding AI investments. As AI initiatives proliferate across IT, HR, marketing, and other business functions, organizations must determine which capabilities are ready for agentification, which workflows need to be redesigned, and which AI projects should move forward, be refined, or be cut.

"Technology leaders across EMEA are under increasing pressure to prove that AI investment can deliver measurable value, not just experimentation," says Michelle van Wijk, Senior Executive Counselor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, attendees will explore how to adopt AI with intent, redesign workflows, build agentic capabilities, and lead the cultural shift needed to turn ambition into outcomes."

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will provide a hands-on strategy experience designed for IT executives looking to bridge the gap between business and IT. Through a tactical agenda developed by practitioners, analysts, and industry experts, attendees will gain access to Info-Tech's latest research, emerging IT trends, and practical playbooks for transforming IT's role in the organization.

What to Expect at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will give attendees direct access to analyst-led insights, peer conversations, and practical guidance to help IT leaders generate measurable value from AI and other exponential technologies. Attendees can expect:

Practical strategies to help turn AI ambition into real business value.

Analyst-led sessions focused on today's most pressing IT priorities.

Opportunities to connect with peers, industry leaders, and technology innovators from across EMEA.

Hands-on workshops, keynote presentations, and interactive discussions.

Actionable insights designed to help IT leaders drive measurable outcomes.

Building on the 2025 Barcelona debut, the 2026 edition will shift the focus from market expansion to execution. The program will help IT leaders evaluate where agentic AI can create value, how to refine or prototype workflows, and how to free up capacity for innovation while strengthening IT's role as a driver of enterprise transformation.

For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona page.

Further details on keynote speakers, agenda programming, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

Journalists, podcasters, and influencers are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona. The event provides access to forward-looking research, exclusive interviews with Info-Tech's analysts and executives, and on-the-ground perspectives from CIOs responding to emerging priorities.

Media professionals interested in applying for complimentary media passes can contact pr@infotech.com to request access and cover the latest IT leadership and strategy discussions from the event.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

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