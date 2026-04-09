Info-Tech Awards 2026 Open for Nominations to Honour IT Leadership, Innovation, and Business Impact

Info-Tech Research Group has opened nominations for the Info-Tech Awards 2026, its annual program recognising IT leaders and organisations that deliver measurable impact through strong execution and alignment with business priorities. Spanning five unique categories, the awards emphasise how IT is driving business performance across organisations, with winners to be announced in September.

LONDON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has officially opened nominations for the Info-Tech Awards 2026, its annual program recognising IT leaders and organisations demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation, and alignment with business objectives. The awards highlight how IT is advancing from a support function into a measurable driver of organisational success.

Info-Tech Research Group has opened nominations for the Info-Tech Awards 2026, its annual program recognising IT leaders and organisations that deliver measurable impact through strong execution and alignment with business priorities. Spanning five unique categories, the awards emphasise how IT is driving business performance across organisations, with winners to be announced in September. Info-Tech Research Group Logo

The Info-Tech Awards program recognises both individual leaders and organisations that deliver meaningful outcomes through disciplined execution and strategic alignment. Nominations are now open across five award categories and will be accepted until June 30, 2026, with winners announced in September 2026.

"What sets high-performing IT organisations apart is their ability to follow through on strategy and deliver consistent, measurable results," says Michelle van Wijk, Senior Executive Counsellor for Europe at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "The Info-Tech Awards celebrate the leaders and teams who are doing that well, demonstrating strong alignment, disciplined execution, and a clear contribution to business performance."

Info-Tech Awards 2026 Categories and Evaluation Criteria

The Info-Tech Awards recognise both individual technology leaders and organisations that are delivering measurable impact through strong execution, operational improvement, and alignment with business priorities. The firm's 2026 program includes the following categories:

IT Impact Award – Recognises Info-Tech members who achieve top stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with strategic goals, based on results from the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic. The survey-based program captures business stakeholder feedback on IT performance, priorities, and overall impact to inform more effective IT strategies.



Recognises Info-Tech members who achieve top stakeholder satisfaction by aligning IT services with strategic goals, based on results from the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic. The survey-based program captures business stakeholder feedback on IT performance, priorities, and overall impact to inform more effective IT strategies. IT Excellence Award – Honours leaders who take measurable steps to improve IT processes and operational performance using Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Program, which evaluates strengths and gaps across 50 core IT capabilities to guide targeted improvement efforts.



Honours leaders who take measurable steps to improve IT processes and operational performance using Info-Tech's IT Management & Governance Program, which evaluates strengths and gaps across 50 core IT capabilities to guide targeted improvement efforts. IT Transformation Award – Highlights organisations that implement strategic initiatives to strengthen alignment between IT and business objectives, supported by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, a structured 12-step framework for systematically improving and transforming IT performance.





– Highlights organisations that implement strategic initiatives to strengthen alignment between IT and business objectives, supported by Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, a structured 12-step framework for systematically improving and transforming IT performance. Women Leading IT Award – Celebrates women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organisations and across the broader industry, helping to shape the next generation of leaders. Public nominations are welcome for this category.





– Celebrates women in IT who demonstrate innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organisations and across the broader industry, helping to shape the next generation of leaders. Public nominations are welcome for this category. Innovator of the Year Award – Recognises organisations that deliver impactful, technology-driven initiatives to solve business challenges, improve efficiency, and set new standards for innovation. Applications are open to all organisations worldwide.

Key Dates and Application Process

Nomination Deadline: Nominations for all categories will close on June 30, 2026.

Nominations for all categories will close on June 30, 2026. Selection Process: Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required .

Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required Announcement & Recognition: Awards will be publicly announced in September 2026, with winners receiving a trophy and certificate to recognise their achievements.

For full eligibility criteria and submission details, as well as detailed information about each of the awards, please visit the Info-Tech Awards 2026.

To stay up to date with all further announcements, please follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

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