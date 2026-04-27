UK CIOs and Senior IT Leaders Set to Gather in London for Info-Tech Research Group's Leadership Summit

Info-Tech Research Group's upcoming Leadership Summit in London, UK, taking place April 28 to 30, 2026, at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall, will bring together CIOs and senior IT leaders for a three-day immersive event. With growing pressure on CIOs to lead through transformation, strengthen stakeholder confidence, and improve IT performance, demand for practical, high-value leadership development experiences is increasing rapidly. The summit will help regional IT leaders across various industries build a comprehensive enterprise IT key initiative delivery plan. The agenda includes counsellor-led sessions, peer discussions, and targeted development opportunities that will enable participants to guide their organisations through the most pressing technology priorities currently being faced in the markets

LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, is set to host its CIO Leadership Summit in London, UK, from April 28 to 30, 2026, offering CIOs and senior IT leaders an exclusive three-day experience focused on leadership development, strategic planning, and peer engagement. The summit will help attendees build a comprehensive enterprise IT key initiative delivery plan while developing the capabilities needed to lead effectively in today's evolving technology environment. The event will take place at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall in central London.

Info-Tech Research Group’s upcoming Leadership Summit in London, UK, taking place April 28 to 30, 2026, at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall, will bring together CIOs and senior IT leaders for a three-day immersive event focused on leadership development, strategic planning, and peer engagement. Info-Tech Research Group Logo

Info-Tech's UK summit will combine practical working sessions, collaborative discussions, and reflective planning opportunities tailored to leaders at different stages of their IT leadership journey. Across the three-day agenda, participants will explore priorities such as stakeholder satisfaction, core IT improvement, team training and development, data as a product, transformational leadership, right-sized risk spending, and technology and vendor effectiveness.

"IT leaders rarely get the time and space to step back, reflect, and build a practical plan for what comes next," says Michelle van Wijk, senior executive counsellor at Info-Tech Research Group, Europe, and Leadership Summit facilitator. "Info-Tech's Leadership Summit in London is designed to give CIOs and senior IT leaders a structured environment to sharpen their leadership approach, learn from peers, and leave with a clearer path to improving IT performance and delivering greater organisational value."

CIOs and senior IT leaders interested in attending Info-Tech's CIO Leadership Summit in London, taking place April 28 to 30, 2026, at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall, can learn more and register on the event page.

What to Expect at Info-Tech's Leadership Summit in London, April 28 to 30, 2026

Counsellor-Led Leadership Development: Sessions designed to help CIOs and senior IT leaders strengthen their leadership capabilities and navigate today's most pressing IT priorities.

Sessions designed to help CIOs and senior IT leaders strengthen their leadership capabilities and navigate today's most pressing IT priorities. Peer Discussions and Breakouts: Structured opportunities to exchange experiences, reflect on leadership challenges, and benchmark priorities with fellow attendees.

Structured opportunities to exchange experiences, reflect on leadership challenges, and benchmark priorities with fellow attendees. Tailored Summit Tracks: Dedicated programming for both newer participants and returning leaders from previous summits to support development across different stages of leadership maturity.

For media inquiries about Info-Tech's CIO Leadership Summit, or to request interviews and expert commentary on the forces shaping IT leadership and technology innovation in the UK, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organisations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organisations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

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