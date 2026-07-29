Adaptive IT Workforce Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona to Help CIOs Lead Through Continuous Change

As AI reshapes how organisations operate, CIOs are being asked to do more than introduce new technologies. They must also strengthen leadership capabilities, modernise workforce development, and build teams that can adapt as priorities, roles, and operating models continue to evolve. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, taking place 22–23 September at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, Info-Tech Research Group will feature sessions focused on helping IT leaders develop more resilient teams, create stronger learning environments, and evolve their own leadership approach.

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Rapid technological change is increasing pressure on CIOs to prepare their organisations for new ways of working while continuing to deliver against immediate operational priorities. As AI adoption expands and expectations for IT continue to rise, traditional approaches to leadership and workforce development are becoming less effective in environments defined by constant change.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, taking place 22–23 September at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, Info-Tech Research Group will feature sessions focused on helping IT leaders develop more resilient teams, create stronger learning environments, and evolve their own leadership approach.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, taking place 22–23 September at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, Info-Tech Research Group will bring together CIOs and senior IT leaders to examine how they can strengthen organisational adaptability, build workforce capabilities more deliberately, and move beyond reactive leadership.

Info-Tech's research insights indicate that technology transformation depends on more than tools and implementation plans. Organisations also need leaders who can create clarity amid uncertainty, teams that are equipped to learn continuously, and workforce strategies that connect capability development to changing business needs.

"Technology leaders are navigating at a pace and scale of change that traditional leadership approaches and training programmes were never designed to address," says Ian Tyler-Clarke, executive counselor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "The leadership and workforce sessions at Info-Tech LIVE Barcelona will help CIOs to build the capabilities, resilience, and evolve leadership practices needed to guide their organisations through continual transformation, as the role of IT becomes increasingly central to business success."

Adaptive IT Workforce Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

The agenda for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will feature sessions across the Adaptive IT Workforce track and broader conference programme that address leadership development, workforce resilience, and organisational adaptability. Attendees will gain practical guidance for strengthening team capabilities, creating conditions for continuous learning, and leading more effectively through uncertainty.

Become an Exponential CIO

As technology increasingly shapes how enterprises operate and compete, many CIOs remain constrained by governance, funding, and metrics designed for a different era. In this mainstage keynote, attendees will examine how CIOs can move beyond firefighting and reshape their leadership approach by better understanding enterprise context and how technology is used across the organisation. The session will show how technology leaders can more reliably influence organisation-wide outcomes.

As technology increasingly shapes how enterprises operate and compete, many CIOs remain constrained by governance, funding, and metrics designed for a different era. In this mainstage keynote, attendees will examine how CIOs can move beyond firefighting and reshape their leadership approach by better understanding enterprise context and how technology is used across the organisation. The session will show how technology leaders can more reliably influence organisation-wide outcomes. Build an Adaptive Training Plan for Your Team

A resilient IT workforce starts with intentional learning. This session will guide attendees through designing an adaptive upskilling plan that strengthens both technical and leadership capabilities. Participants will explore engaging programmes and online learning opportunities that support individual growth while improving organisational agility..

A resilient IT workforce starts with intentional learning. This session will guide attendees through designing an adaptive upskilling plan that strengthens both technical and leadership capabilities. Participants will explore engaging programmes and online learning opportunities that support individual growth while improving organisational agility.. Adaptive IT Leadership: Leading Through Uncertainty

Building psychological safety is a critical enabler in environments defined by continuous change. In this interactive session, attendees will explore practical people-change concepts that help teams take informed risks, navigate uncertainty, and build the confidence required to deliver results. Leaders will leave with actionable insights to help guide their teams through periods of disruption and change.

The focus on adaptive leadership and workforce development at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona reflects the growing connection between organisational capability and technology value. As CIOs take on broader responsibility for transformation, they will need to rethink how leadership skills are developed, how learning is embedded into everyday work, and how teams are prepared to respond as priorities shift.

Through analyst-led keynotes, interactive workshops, peer discussions, industry roundtables, and one-to-one meetings in Analyst Alley, attendees will gain practical frameworks for strengthening leadership, workforce planning, and execution across the enterprise.

Further details on the conference agenda, speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact pr@infotech.com to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organisations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organisations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418