AI Strategy, Governance, and Agentic IT to Take Centre Stage at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

AI-focused programming at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will help CIOs and IT leaders address the strategy, governance, deployment, and security challenges shaping enterprise AI adoption. Taking place 22 to 23 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, the event will bring together technology leaders from across Europe and beyond under the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value.

LONDON, ON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is rapidly shifting from experimentation to enterprise execution, putting new pressure on CIOs to define where it creates value, how it should be governed, and how it can be scaled securely. Info-Tech Research Group will address these priorities through dedicated AI-focused programming at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, taking place 22 to 23 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, taking place 22 to 23 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, will bring together technology leaders from across Europe and beyond under the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value. Info-Tech Research Group Logo

AI has quickly moved from isolated pilots and productivity experiments to a board-level priority, but many organisations are still working to define where AI creates the most value, how it should be governed, how regulatory expectations should be addressed, and what capabilities are required to support adoption at scale. As agentic AI introduces new opportunities for automation, orchestration, and decision support, technology leaders must ensure their AI strategies are connected to business priorities, supported by secure data and architecture foundations, and guided by clear accountability.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will address these challenges through AI-focused keynotes, workshops, and sessions that examine the practical realities of enterprise AI adoption. The agenda will cover topics including agentic IT, AI strategy and roadmap development, AI governance, deployment optimisation, and the security considerations emerging as generative and agentic AI become more embedded in business and IT workflows.

"AI value will not come from experimentation alone," says Michelle Van Wijk, Senior Executive Counselor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "CIOs and technology leaders need to make deliberate choices about where AI belongs, how it will be governed, how risk will be managed, and what operating capabilities are needed to scale it responsibly. The AI-focused programming at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona is designed to help leaders move from ambition to execution with the discipline required to create measurable business value."

Preliminary AI Agenda Highlights at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

The AI agenda at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will focus on helping IT leaders understand where AI can create value now while preparing their organisations for the next wave of agentic transformation. Featured AI sessions on the preliminary agenda include:

Agentic IT: From Hype to Value

A theme-setting session focused on helping CIOs and senior IT leaders move from AI experimentation to measurable value while navigating emerging technology decisions, delivery pressure, and board-level expectations.





A theme-setting session focused on helping CIOs and senior IT leaders move from AI experimentation to measurable value while navigating emerging technology decisions, delivery pressure, and board-level expectations. Inside the Agentic Enterprise: Moving From AI Ambition to Execution

This session explores what it takes to prepare the enterprise for agentic AI, focusing on addressing process ambiguity, data fragmentation, and decision complexity while strengthening the orchestration, integration, governance, and decision-making structures needed to support AI-enabled workflows at scale.





This session explores what it takes to prepare the enterprise for agentic AI, focusing on addressing process ambiguity, data fragmentation, and decision complexity while strengthening the orchestration, integration, governance, and decision-making structures needed to support AI-enabled workflows at scale. Build Your AI Strategy and Roadmap

Designed to support strategic AI planning, this session examines alignment with organisational goals, use case prioritisation, maturity, risk, and the roadmap decisions needed to guide AI investment.





Designed to support strategic AI planning, this session examines alignment with organisational goals, use case prioritisation, maturity, risk, and the roadmap decisions needed to guide AI investment. Scale and Optimise Your AI Deployment

Focused on the practical challenges of moving AI beyond early pilots, this session explores execution readiness, stakeholder expectations, operational change, capability gaps, measurement, and the planning needed to support responsible deployment at scale.





Focused on the practical challenges of moving AI beyond early pilots, this session explores execution readiness, stakeholder expectations, operational change, capability gaps, measurement, and the planning needed to support responsible deployment at scale. Establish Effective AI Governance

This keynote examines how organisations can approach AI governance as an adaptive enterprise capability, with attention to principles, accountability, risk, regulatory expectations, lifecycle oversight, and governance models that support responsible innovation.





This keynote examines how organisations can approach AI governance as an adaptive enterprise capability, with attention to principles, accountability, risk, regulatory expectations, lifecycle oversight, and governance models that support responsible innovation. Secure Generative and Agentic AI

This session addresses the new security realities created by generative and agentic AI, including how IT leaders can think about emerging risks, prioritise security controls, and guide the right conversations with security teams as autonomous systems begin to reason, plan, and act across the enterprise.

The AI sessions reflect a central message of Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona: the next phase of AI adoption will be defined by responsible execution. Organisations that want to capture AI value must connect strategy to action, establish governance early, secure emerging AI environments, and build the operating capabilities required to scale with confidence.

Beyond the AI agenda, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will feature keynote presentations, peer-led sessions, industry roundtables, workshops, networking opportunities, and Analyst Alley, where attendees can meet one-to-one with Info-Tech analysts to discuss priorities, validate strategies, and gain expert guidance tailored to their organisations.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will be shared in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact pr@infotech.com to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organisations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organisations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001172/Info_Tech_Research_Group_AI_Strategy__Governance__and_Agentic_IT.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001171/Info_Tech_Research_Group_AI_Strategy__Governance__and_Agentic_IT.jpg