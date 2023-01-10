Influenza A Market to Witness Robust Expansion at a CAGR of 8.5% in the United States During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The influenza A market is expected to surge in the coming years as the emerging therapies which are under development will provide efficient therapeutic approaches with novel mechanisms of action for the treatment of patients affected with influenza A infections. At a global level, some key players in the influenza A market are Sanofi, AstraZeneca, GSK, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Influenza A Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, influenza A emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Influenza A Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the influenza A market size in the US was approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2021

in 2021 According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total vaccinated pool of influenza A in the United States was approximately 176 million in 2021

was approximately in 2021 Leading influenza A companies such as Cidara Therapeutics, SAb Biotherapeutics, FluGen, Moderna, Vir Biotechnology, Vaxart, Genentech, Roche, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Seqirus, GSK, and others are developing novel influenza A drugs that can be available in the influenza A market in the coming years

and others are developing novel influenza A drugs that can be available in the influenza A market in the coming years The promising influenza A therapies/vaccines in the pipeline include CD388, SAB-176, M2SR, VIR-2482, mRNA-1010, GSK3206641A, VXA-A1.1 , and others

and others The increase in influenza A market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity, increasing prevalent population, and the expected commercial success of upcoming therapies.

In September 2022 , Cidara Therapeutics announced the initiation of its Phase IIa trial to evaluate the pre-exposure prophylactic activity of CD388 against the influenza virus

, announced the initiation of its Phase IIa trial to evaluate the pre-exposure prophylactic activity of CD388 against the influenza virus In April 2021 , Cidara Therapeutics announced that they have entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, to develop and commercialize Cidara's Cloudbreak drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) for the prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza

Influenza A Overview

Influenza is an acute viral respiratory disease caused by respiratory tract infection with influenza viruses (seasonal influenza A and B viruses) that circulate worldwide. Unlike annual seasonal epidemics, sporadic pandemic outbreaks are caused by zoonotic influenza A virus strains.

Symptoms of influenza virus infection range from mild upper respiratory disease characterized by fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue to severe and, in some cases, lethal pneumonia caused by influenza virus or secondary bacterial infection of the lower respiratory tract.

The clinical presentation and epidemiological likelihood of infection are used to make an influenza A diagnosis. Nonspecific influenza A symptoms, such as fever, chills, frank shaking, headaches, myalgia, malaise, and anorexia, predominate at first. These influenza A symptoms usually appear suddenly, and respiratory symptoms, such as a dry cough, sore or dry throat, nasal obstruction, and discharge, are also present.

Influenza A Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that the total influenza A positive cases in the United States comprised approximately 42.5K cases in 2021 and are projected to increase during the study period.

In the United States, there were (H1N1)pdm09, H3N2, and subtyping not performed 19, 7,405, and 35,156 cases in 2021.

The influenza A market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Vaccinated Pool of Influenza A

Influenza A Positive Cases

Strain-specific Cases of Influenza A (2019–2022)

Influenza A Treatment Market

Early antiviral intervention can benefit public health by improving clinical outcomes for patients at high risk of influenza-related complications, as well as potentially saving patients and the healthcare system money. MedImmune introduced the first licensed live attenuated influenza virus vaccine (LAIV) in the United States in 2003. This vaccine is based on the influenza A/Ann Arbor/6/1960 backbones. LAIVs appear to be more effective than inactivated influenza virus preparations at inducing mucosal and broadly protective immune responses in infants and children. However, studies in the United States with LAIVs have revealed poor efficacy against influenza A H1N1 component1.

Another breakthrough for influenza vaccines occurred in 2013 when the FDA approved FLUZONE QUADRIVALENT, a product made entirely of recombinant DNA technologies. Antiviral drugs, in conjunction with vaccines, are critical in preventing and treating influenza virus infection and disease. During a typical influenza season, antiviral drugs are primarily used to treat severely ill patients, particularly those with a compromised immune system. TAMIFLU, RELENZA, and RAPIVAB are approved therapies that work by mimicking sialic acid binding in the active site of NA on influenza A and B viruses.

Influenza A Pipeline Therapies/Vaccines and Key Companies

CD388: Cidara Therapeutics

SAB-176: SAb Biotherapeutics

M2SR: FluGen

mRNA-1010: Moderna

VIR-2482: Vir Biotechnology

VXA-A1.1: Vaxart

Influenza A Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the influenza A market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Moreover, the presence of a large number of manufacturers contributes to the influenza A market growth. Furthermore, key players are heavily investing in research activities to broaden the therapeutic application of treatment drugs, thereby expanding the scope and opportunities for the treatment, thereby boosting the influenza A market growth.

However, certain factors act as barriers and affect the influenza A market growth. The inadequate epidemiological data availability of patient care reference centers is among the prominent factors hampering the growth of the influenza A market. Moreover, the global influenza A market is fragmented, owing to the presence of several major players. Furthermore, payers and insurance companies will attempt to limit the use of drugs with mediocre efficacy but high prices, thus leading to a dip in the growth of the influenza A market. Hence, all these factors mentioned above are likely to impede the influenza A market growth in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Influenza A Market CAGR (in the US) 8.5 % Influenza A Market Size in 2021 (in the US) USD 3.6 billion Key Influenza A Companies Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Seqirus, GSK, Roche, Cidara Therapeutics, SAb Biotherapeutics, FluGen, Moderna, Vir Biotechnology, Vaxart, Genentech, Roche, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Seqirus, GSK, and others Key Pipeline Influenza A Therapies/Vaccines CD388, SAB-176, M2SR, VIR-2482, mRNA-1010, VXA-A1.1, and others

Scope of the Influenza A Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Influenza A current marketed and emerging therapies

Influenza A current marketed and emerging therapies Influenza A Market Dynamics: Influenza A market drivers and barriers

Influenza A market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Influenza A Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Influenza A Market Key Insights 2. Influenza A Market Report Introduction 3. Influenza A Market Executive Summary 4. Influenza A Key Events 5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6. Influenza A Market Overview at a Glance 7. Influenza A Disease Background and Overview 8. Influenza A Treatment and Management 9. Influenza A Epidemiology and Patient Population in the 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Vaccinated Pool of Influenza A in the 7MM 9.4 United States 9.5 EU-4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in Influenza A 12 Influenza A Marketed Vaccines and Drugs 13 Influenza A Emerging Vaccines and Drugs 13.1 Seven Major Influenza A Market Analysis 13.2 Key Findings 13.3 Market Outlook 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market size of Influenza A in the 7MM 13.6 United States Market Size 13.7 EU-4 and the UK Market Size 13.8 Japan Market Size 14 Market Access And Reimbursement 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Unmet Needs 17 Appendix 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

