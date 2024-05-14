Infinix GT 20 Pro Becomes the First Batch of Smartphones Worldwide to Support PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, the trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has recently launched its flagship esports-level gaming smartphone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro. Outplaying the rest in mobile gaming, Infinix has formed extensive partnerships with PUBG MOBILE and returns as the official gaming phone sponsor for the second consecutive year at the PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Central and South Asia (CSA) regions. In a groundbreaking move, PUBG MOBILE is upgrading its mobile game with an impressive 120 frames per second (FPS) capability, and the Infinix GT 20 Pro takes the lead as the world's first batch of devices to support PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS.

Nie Weiqi, Head of Product at Infinix, stated, "We are thrilled to launch the Infinix GT 20 Pro, a smartphone that redefines the mobile gaming experience. Our partnership with PUBG MOBILE is a testament to our commitment to providing gamers with cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance. By supporting PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS, we aim to deliver an immersive, seamless gaming experience that will set new standards in the industry."

Immerse Yourself in Unmatched Smoothness and Responsiveness with 120FPS

With the Infinix GT 20 Pro's support for PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS, the smartphone can display 120 unique frames every second, resulting in an unparalleled level of detail and smoothness in mobile gaming. The combination of the device's 144Hz high refresh rate and the 120FPS rendering creates an immersive environment that truly transports gamers into the heart of the action.

120FPS is faster than 60FPS by 8.3 milliseconds*, the increased information presented by the 120FPS enhances the overall visual experience, ensuring smoother and more fluid graphics, especially in games that emphasize interactive gameplay.

Weiqi adds, "Once users have experienced the visual fluidity and level of detail provided by 120FPS, it becomes challenging to go back to 60FPS. The eyes become accustomed to the heightened smoothness and responsiveness, making it difficult to tolerate the lower frame rate."

The Infinix GT 20 Pro Redefines Smartphone Standards in Its Price Range

In addition to its groundbreaking support for PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS, the Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts an array of cutting-edge features. It incorporates the Pixelworks X5 Turbo dedicated gaming display chip, making it the first dual-chip smartphone by Infinix. This innovative chip leverages the power of Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) game frame rate interpolation, elevating frame rates from 60 FPS to an impressive 120 FPS. The Infinix Stable Frame-rate Engine optimizes thermals and power consumption, ensuring smooth and efficient performance as Xboost delivers sustained performance management, employing vertical synchronization to prevent screen tearing while prioritizing gaming resources for the smoothest gaming experience possible.

With its unrivaled performance, cutting-edge technology, and seamless collaboration with PUBG MOBILE, Infinix is revolutionizing the mobile gaming landscape. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is now exclusively available in global and emerging markets, featuring captivating colors such as Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver. With generous memory configurations of 12+256GB and 8+256GB, this powerful smartphone provides ample storage space to fulfill all your digital needs. For accurate pricing information, please refer to the regional and country-specific launches.

For more information about the Infinix GT 20 Pro, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/GT-20-Pro.

*Disclaimer: Based on frame interval comparison (1/120 seconds for 120FPS and 1/60 seconds for 60FPS), providing a relative understanding of the frame duration difference. Actual performance and gaming experience may vary due to factors such as device capabilities, software optimization, and game design.

About Infinix

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting young consumers, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed MOBILE devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy & attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412070/Infinix_GT_20_Pro_batch_supported_device_PUBG_MOBILE_120FPS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg