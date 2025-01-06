Infinix and PUBG MOBILE Bridge Talent and Opportunity with Inclusivity Empowering African Youths to Pursue Esports

From professional gaming to diverse roles in content creation, event management and digital marketing, the esports ecosystem is growing in ways that are creating new opportunities every single day. Infinix, as the official gaming phone brand for the 2024 PMGC has been at the forefront of this transformative progression, not only by sponsoring the tournament but more importantly, through creating avenues for emerging talents to connect, compete, and grow. By empowering young players and communities, Infinix is helping to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, fueling the dreams of countless future esports athletes in Nigeria and beyond.

"Unity Titans": The E-sports Dream-Chasing Journey of the Nigerian Team

Their paths collided during 2024 PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship (2024 PMCC Nigeria) leading to the formation and rise of a new, dynamic team, Unity Titans. Their shared love for gaming united them, fostering not just camaraderie but a deeper connection that would prove essential in their pursuit of professional esports. During an interview with the champions of 2024 PMGC, Team DK from South Korea spoke about their unique training approach, which emphasized staying united both inside and outside of the gaming environment. "Whether it was training, having meals, playing, or even shopping, we always stuck together. This team spirit helped us progress during training and gave us a solid foundation for effective teamwork in competitions, ultimately leading to excellent results," they explained.

For these young athletes, the game served as more than just a source of entertainment; it became a way to manage life's pressures, offering them a sense of balance, a new form of socializing and a space to showcase their talents. With the support of Infinix and PUBG MOBILE, Team Unity's aspirations took flight, giving them the opportunity to compete on the same stage as some of the world's best players in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (2024 PMGC).

The campus competition - beyond a tournament, was also a celebration of the team, "Unity Titans," a term that encapsulated the shared sense of community, ambition and collaboration among players and fans alike. It offered a vital platform for participants to engage with industry leaders, explore career opportunities, and gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving esports landscape. While it was unfortunate that the Nigerian team were unable to attend the finals held in London due to visa issues, Infinix saw an opportunity to turn this setback into a positive outcome; ensuring that the excitement of the tournament remains and reached fans through vibrant Watch Party activities held across Nigeria, Indonesia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Thailand.

Local Watch Parties: Bringing Global Esports Home

In Nigeria itself, the Watch Party saw over 100 Infinix gaming fans and PUBG MOBILE enthusiasts gathering to celebrate: participants showcased their creativity by dressing up as their favorite PUBG MOBILE characters. The 360-degree interactive photo and video booths encouraged fans to create meaningful content which was shared across TikTok and Instagram, boosting the event's visibility. The lucky draw gave everyone a chance to win exclusive branded gifts including in-game items, leaving attendees with even more to remember the event by.

Additionally, live performances by artists set a festive atmosphere, while interactive sessions with the Nigerian champions of 2024 PMCC and other renowned gaming personalities, provided fans with rare opportunities to learn and connect. To conclude, attendees had the opportunity to experience the latest Infinix devices at the phone experience booth, further demonstrating the powerful technology that is helping shape the future of esports.

From London to Nigeria

In an exclusive interview with the winner of the 2024 PMGC Finals' Most Valuable Player (FMVP), Nolbu shared that winning the award, presented by Infinix, was a significant milestone in his career. "It was the first time I received such an honor in an international tournament, especially in a prestigious event like the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship," he said.

Nolbu also took the opportunity to share an inspiring message for 2024 PMCC Nigerian winners: "We never knew we had fans and a community in Africa, especially in Nigeria. We're incredibly grateful for their support, cheering on every player at 2024 PMGC. I truly hope that in the future, we'll see a representative from Africa competing in the next PMGC."

Social Responsibility and Commitment to inclusivity

The global esports market is projected to reach a value of $3 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% from 2020 to 2025. This is fueled by increased investment, rising viewership, and growing interest from brands and sponsors across various regions, including Africa. However, despite the rapid expansion of esports, there remains a significant gap in access and opportunities for aspiring gamers in developing nations.Infinix has taken measures like sponsoring the finals of PUBG MOBILE, holding the ISANJA campus championships, renewing cooperation with the Alliance Française and PUBG MOBILE, and sponsoring Gamer X and the Versity League. Through these initiatives, it has improved the professional and campus e-sports architectures, promoted grassroots development and cross-border cooperation, helped e-sports talents in developing countries like Nigeria to stand out on the international stage, and injected strong impetus into the balanced development of the global e-sports ecosystem.

In the future, Infinix and PUBG MOBILE will continue to work hand in hand to bring more excitement and possibilities to the e-sports world, inspiring generations of young people to bravely pursue their e-sports dreams.Infinix and PUBG MOBILE will continue to intensify their efforts to support young e-sports players and offer them more opportunities to develop in the e-sports field. As the e-sports industry continues to thrive, Infinix has always adhered to its mission, which is to assist young people and help them build successful careers. By advocating inclusiveness, skill cultivation and teamwork, Infinix helps e-sports players and shapes the future of e-sports.

