Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects (the "Sugar Loaf Project" and "Little Dipper Project", respectively; collectively, the "Projects"). The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' ("Sigma Lithium") Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's ("Lithium Ionic") Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s ("Oceana") Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. (Figures 1 & 2).

Figure 1: Sugar Loaf Project Area Map Figure 2: Little Dipper Project Area Map

The Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Projects were optioned on the basis of perceived geological potential from known mineralized trends. Both Minas Gerais and Ceará have become regions of interest for hard rock lithium exploration, with a number of early and later stage exploration companies active in the region, as well as companies much closer to production such as Sigma Lithium. Brazil has been recognized as one of the world's major high-grade lithium producers. For example, LG Energy Solutions ("LG") recently secured a 6-year offtake agreement with Sigma's subsidiary Brazilian Sigma Mineração SA. [1] LG is a battery supplier to multiple EV companies, including Tesla Inc.[2]

Sigma's properties are located in the municipalities of Araçuaí and Itinga, in Brazil's mining-friendly Minas Gerais State, approximately 450 kilometres northeast of the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Sigma holds 27 mineral rights in four properties spread over 191 square kilometres (19,100 hectares), which include nine past-producing lithium mines.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a satellite imagery-based spectral analysis to determine areas of interest for targeted exploration. Following this, the Company intends to mobilise an exploration team immediately to the Projects to conduct initial groundwork, including grab and channel sampling, trenching, and mapping. There will be a focus on identifying pegmatites across the claim blocks that have the potential for lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) mineralization.

The Company notes that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Option Terms

Pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated February 2, 2023 between the Company and Talisman Venture Partners Ltd. ("Talisman"), the Company has been granted an option to acquire the Projects upon: (i) payment of $50,000 on execution (paid), $100,000 within 30 days of execution and $150,000 within 180 days of execution; and (ii) issuance of 4,000,000 class A subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company within 30 days of execution and 4,000,000 Shares within 180 days of execution. Upon the Company earning in under the Option Agreement, Talisman will retain a 1% net smelter royalty (NSR) over the Projects, half of which may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000 within 90 days of the public filing of a bankable feasibility study respecting the Projects.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

