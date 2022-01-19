Infection Surveillance Solutions Market size worth $ 1,160.52 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 13.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

An increase in the incidence of HAIs, increasing number of surgeries, rise in healthcare expenditure, ease of use of the software system, and improvements in the healthcare insurance sectors are among the major factors driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market" By Product (Software and Services), By End User (Hospitals and Long Term Care), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market size was valued at USD 421.40 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,160.52 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2176

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Overview

Increasing occurrences of hospital-associated infections (HAIs) boosting the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market. Hospital-associated infections in a clinical setting, such as surgical site infections, urinary tract infections, and pneumonia are increasing owing to contaminated devices and equipment, bed linens and patient clothing, and others. This has led to the use of infection monitoring systems by healthcare professionals and hospitals to identify possible healthcare-associated infections during patient stays in hospitals and to aid in the evaluation of preventive actions.

Antibiotic-resistant organisms (AROs) and infections caused by non-sanitized medical devices can also be diagnosed using these infection surveillance solutions. Antibiotic susceptibility test results are collected and correlated with geographic and clinical data for patient groups from which pathogens were isolated, leading to the detection of an epidemic and the facilitation of necessary formulations. These solutions include using algorithms with electronic medical records, specialized data mining software, and fully automated HAI surveillance through the use of clinical support-based information that aids in the detection of specific clinical words.

Various advancements in surveillance solutions are making it easier for health and clinical setting personnel to comprehend surveillance software and how to use it, resulting in a skilled workforce in the healthcare business. Furthermore, the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is expected to benefit from an increase in the number of emergency surgeries.

However, the market for infection surveillance technologies is restrained by inadequate data management and computing resources. Inadequate and incorrect data regarding a patient's medical history and care results in inappropriate inferences in surveillance systems owing to poor data management this may make it difficult to process patient data and surgery histories in a timely manner, which is a factor that is predicted to stifle the worldwide expansion of the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market in the coming years

Key Developments

In July 2018 , RL Solutions and Datix Limited, prominent players in healthcare quality and patient safety software, collaborated to form a global leader in patient safety, quality, and infection prevention.

, RL Solutions and Datix Limited, prominent players in healthcare quality and patient safety software, collaborated to form a global leader in patient safety, quality, and infection prevention. In May 2019 , RL Solutions acquired iContracts. In the contract, there was policy and revenue management, along with the iContracts' comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, helping the healthcare firms to manage risk and compliance, and also life sciences organizations to navigate complex revenue management processes.

, RL Solutions acquired iContracts. In the contract, there was policy and revenue management, along with the iContracts' comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, helping the healthcare firms to manage risk and compliance, and also life sciences organizations to navigate complex revenue management processes. In June 2019 , GOJO Industries, Inc. has announced a new solution that makes use of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to capture healthcare worker-specific hand hygiene events in real-time.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Becton, Dikinson and Company, Premier Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., RL Solutions, Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company), DEB Group Ltd., Hygreen, Inc., Atlas Medical Software.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market On the basis of Product, End User, and Geography.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By Product

Software



Service

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By End User

Hospitals



Long term care

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Disinfection Robots Market By Technology (UV-Disinfection Robots, Hydrogen Peroxide, Vaporization Robot), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market By Test Type (Urinary Tract Infection, Pneumonia, Bloodstream, Surgical Site), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Surface Disinfectant Market By Formulation (Liquid, Sprays, and Wipes), By Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorhexidine Gluconate, Phenolic Compounds, Alcohols, Aldehydes), By Application (In-House Applications, Instrument Disinfection), By End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Infection Control Market By Product (Disinfection, Sterilization, and Services), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Life Sciences Industry, Food Industry, and Other End Users), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 infection control companies reverencing the contamination internationally

Visualize Infection Surveillance Solutions Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research