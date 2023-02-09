Infection Control Market worth $58.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the infection control market looks promising as the demand for infection control products is expected to increase as the number of healthcare-associated infections continues to rise. This is due to the growing prevalence of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, as well as the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to infections. Additionally, increasing awareness about the importance of infection control among healthcare providers is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Infection Control Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $50.0 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $58.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. High incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases are the factors attributing to the growth of infection control market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1084

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infection Control Market".

1051 - Tables

52 - Figures

791 - Pages

Infection Control Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $50.0 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $58.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% Market Size Available for 2018–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operations to emerging countries Key Market Drivers High Incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs)

The contract sterilization services segment accounted for the second largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on sterilization products and services, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables and accessories. The contract sterilization services segment accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high costs involved in in-house sterilization, and cost-containment issues compelling OEMs to reduce in-house work and outsource their sterilization requirements to third-party service providers.

The washer disinfector segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on cleaning and disinfection equipment, the infection control market is segmented into washer disinfector, flusher disinfector, UV-ray disinfector, ultrasonic cleaners, and other cleaning and disinfection equipment.The washer disinfector segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising awareness about the spread of infections due to the use of contaminated medical devices, increasing incidence of nosocomial infections, and rising technological advancements and innovations in washer disinfectors.

The endoscope reprocessing equipment segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021

Based on endoscope reprocessing products, the market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products. The endoscope reprocessing equipment segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing efficiency of automated endoscope reprocessors over manual cleaning, multiple infection outbreaks from contaminated endoscopes due to manual errors in cleaning, and the increasing adoption of automated endoscope reprocessors in hospitals for infection control and prevention.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the infection control market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, life science industry, food industry, hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, and other end users (dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, cosmetic industry, and other healthcare providers). In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth in the infection control market. The overall demand for infection control in hospitals is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the growing number of hospitals and clinics around the globe, and the growing geriatric population.

Asia Pacific is to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific infection control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The high growth rate of this market can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, favorable government regulations, the increasing number of hospitals, the growing medical tourism industry, and the large patient population.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1084

Infection Control Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

High incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) Increasing number of surgical procedures Growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in incidence of chronic diseases Growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection Technological advancements in sterilization equipment Increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers

Restraints:

Concerns regarding safety of reprocessed instruments Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants High cost of endoscopy reprocessing and limited reimbursements in developing countries

Opportunities:

Growing number of medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies Increasing use of E-beam sterilization Reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization Growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operations to emerging countries

Challenges:

Sterilization and disinfection of advanced medical instruments Development of alternative technologies for surface disinfection Rising adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in this market are Steris Plc (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US),3M Company (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Sotera Health Company (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana Group (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Metrex Research LLC (US), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Pal International (UK), and Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Recent Developments:

In 2022, STERIS opened a new medical device testing facility in Leipzig, Germany . This new facility will be used for medical device manufacturing. It has additional packaging and microbiological testing capabilities and complements the existing E-beam, gamma, and testing services offered in Germany .

. This new facility will be used for medical device manufacturing. It has additional packaging and microbiological testing capabilities and complements the existing E-beam, gamma, and testing services offered in . In 2021, STERIS acquired Cantel, a global provider of infection prevention products and services, through a US subsidiary, to diversify its vast portfolio of sterilization services.

In 2021, Getinge entered into a strategic partnership with researchers from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden , to undertake customer-centric innovation and sustainability activities.

, to undertake customer-centric innovation and sustainability activities. In 2021, Nelson Labs and Sterigenics Germany opened a facility for microbiological laboratory testing in Wiesbaden, Germany . This will address the significantly increased demand for these services by the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

and Sterigenics Germany opened a facility for microbiological laboratory testing in Wiesbaden, . This will address the significantly increased demand for these services by the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. In 2020, Sotera Health Company acquired Iotron, a key outsourced provider of E-beam sterilization services in North America . This acquisition helped expand its electron beam (E-beam) footprint and added new expertise to its Sterigenics business.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1084

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Sterilization Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Supplies Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Device Cleaning Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Surface Disinfectant Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/infection-control-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/infection-control.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets