Industry Veteran Mark Aguillard Joins binx health, Inc. As Chief Commercial Officer

Aguillard brings more than twenty years of experience building new markets and novel models for healthcare in diagnostics and direct patient engagement. Prior to binx, he served as General Manager, Women's Health for Myriad Genetics, where he built and led a commercial team that delivered reproductive and cancer genetic insights to nearly half a million patients annually. His background is marked by a series of growing accomplishments across sales, marketing, commercialization, and unique go-to-market strategies that have helped transform the status quo.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Mark to our growing leadership team," said Jeff Luber, binx President and CEO. "His experience shaping commercial strategies and partnerships for diagnostic products will be key in positioning our national and global objectives for convenient, accurate and rapid 'everywhere' testing. With our FDA clearances in hand, and our CLIA study now complete, Mark joins us at the perfect time."

"I am thrilled to join binx health, a trailblazer in infectious disease testing platforms at the point-of-care and an innovator in new healthcare delivery models for consumer health," said Aguillard. "I look forward to building on the terrific foundation currently in place and the unique strategies behind the company's exponential growth."

To learn more about binx health and its leadership team, visit mybinxhealth.com/leadership.

About binx

At binx, we are building solutions designed for the future of healthcare that lies at the nexus of testing convenience, rigorous science, and strong consumer relationships. binx health brings rapid, accurate and convenient infectious disease testing, including COVID-19, to people where they live, work and shop. We work with large corporate partners and institutions to keep populations healthy and businesses and schools open. Our solutions broaden access to care for millions. Our point-of-care io platform puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, including the rapidly expanding ecosystem of retail health. Our suite of medically guideline-driven, at-home testing solutions bring high quality testing and population health tools and digital integration capability to large corporate partners and those unable to visit a clinic location. Our FDA cleared io platform is the first ever point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Our platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single visit test and treatment. We are currently expanding the platform for COVID-19 testing combining our proprietary electrochemical detection with CRISPR methods.

