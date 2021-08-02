Industry Veteran Joins Calyx to Advance IRT Solutions and Services

"Craig brings a unique understanding of IRT from both a delivery and user perspective, which we believe will be a great benefit to our global pharmaceutical and CRO clients," said Dr. Stephen Bravo, Chief Medical Officer of Calyx. "We're delighted to have him join our team."

Mooney comes to Calyx from Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he served as the Director of IRT for most of the past decade. In his role at Calyx, he will shape the company's eClinical technology development pipeline and consult with its customers on optimizing IRT to improve operational efficiencies and meet study and regulatory requirements.

"Since Calyx became its own entity, I've watched them aggressively invest in hiring experts with well-honed skills and fresh viewpoints to ensure their solutions and services meet the needs of the industry," said Mooney. "I see the company as the perfect blend of entrepreneurial creativity and the expertise that only comes with a long history of experience and success, and I'm thrilled to join the team."

